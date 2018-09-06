Fans React to ‘The Witcher’ Casting Henry Cavill for Lead Role

News broke earlier this morning that Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill’s wish came true! The actor is confirmed to be taking on the lead role of Geralt of Rivia for the upcoming The Witcher series coming to Netflix.

The casting news comes not long after the actor told IGN that he was interested in taking on this challenging role and that he would be “absolutely” on board.

Fans, predictably, have a mixed reaction. Whereas some are excited to see how Cavill transforms into Geralt, others feel there are more suitable options out there.

He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018

You have got to be joking… Mads Mikkelsen, definitely.. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, maybe .. but Henry Cavill? Urgh. No thanks. Pass. — NuttiKrust (@KrustNutti) September 4, 2018

We all pictured someone else as our perfect Geralt. Give him a chance! — Malgo (@pawloczka) September 4, 2018

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed. I said this before, I don’t feel he has that rough around the edges look. His face is too perfectly boyish. Congratulations though. Hope it works out. I am crushed it isn’t @Zach_McGowan — LisaAnne (@PuffinsRbetter) September 4, 2018

So far, Cavill is the only cast member revealed, but more revelations are surely on the way soon. As for previous news regarding character picks, here’s a recap of all of the new information we learned from the showrunner herself, Lauren S. Hissrich.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions. However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” Hissirch said. “The writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

“Which means if you start seeing Witcher scenes floating around the internet in the coming weeks — yes, they’re probably real! But no, they won’t give anything away as to the stories we’re telling, or the ways we’re telling them. You’re safe. For now. And hells yes, his name is Jaskier,” she continued.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date. For more details on the project, click here.