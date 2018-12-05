‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Teases a New Behind-the-Scenes Look

Now that Netflix’s The Witcher series has gotten the ball rolling production-wise, it’s time for the cast of the highly anticipated new adaptation to get cozy with their characters. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich is also incredibly excited – and for good reason – and can’t help but to keep sharing small sneak peeks behind the scenes. For that, we thank her while also getting to see a small tidbit of some epic cape action:

Sometimes, you get tired of being behind the scenes. And then — you join the party. #Witcher ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/yv8BOfYkpw — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 2, 2018

Clearly even just a small picture of her joining the “party” is enough to get fans hyped and The Witcher enthusiasts from all over couldn’t help but to chime in with what they want to see next:

Lauren: nah, I don’t really like being filmed, I prefer the behind the scenes work, being the mind of the project, the silent ruler…

Also Lauren: LOOK! I! AM! AN! ELF! — Okay (@rogala_olga) December 2, 2018

NICE. 👌 btw, can we get pictures of yennefer on set? that’s all i want for christmas. 😭😭😭😭💕 — lesbian madam satan (@milfyennefer) December 2, 2018

Now that we’ve got an impressive cast list so far, we know that the team is ready to rumble and after our sneak peek we got of the synopsis earlier last month, we’ve got a feeling that this adaptation is in solid hands.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store!

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the upcoming series, you can check out our Show Hub right here.

Thoughts on how the show seems to be shaping up so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!