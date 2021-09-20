The Witcher: Henry Cavill Says Season 2 Will Explore Geralt’s “Paternal Side”

The second season of The Witcher might be the most anticipated TV show for the remainder of 2021 for a variety of reasons. The first season of the Netflix series ended on a pretty major cliffhanger, leaving many fans dying to know what would happen next. And while Season 2 will obviously answer many of those questions, the show’s leading man, Henry Cavill, seems much more excited about the exploration of his character, Geralt of Rivia, that will take place in the coming slate of episodes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, Cavill opened up a bit about what fans can expect to see from Geralt in Season 2 of The Witcher. Specifically, Cavill said that Geralt’s relationship with Ciri grows quite a bit in the second season, leading him to become more of a father figure in her life. “He’s got this deep down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended,” Cavill explained. “But with Ciri, she’s definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn’t necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector.”

While the role that Geralt will be taking in Season 2 of The Witcher will be a bit different when compared to Season 1, Cavill also said that he wanted to explore the character’s depth a bit more. “I really wanted to avoid him being too one tunnel. Even though he may be dark and mysterious at times, I wanted him to come across as this incredible character that [Sapkowski] wrote,” Cavill said of the depth that Geralt has. “Those are things that I really pushed for and tried very hard to get into the show.”

In case you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Season 2 of The Witcher is set to land on Netflix later this year on December 17. Unlike many other shows that hit streaming platforms, the entirety of Season 2 of The Witcher will be arriving at once, meaning that you’ll be able to immediately binge it if you choose to do so.

How do you feel about Cavill's new comments about Geralt in the upcoming season of The Witcher? And are you excited to watch Season 2 for yourself later this year?