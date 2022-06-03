The Witcher Season 3 Reportedly Bringing Back Key Season 1 Contributor

✖

With Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher in the works, Witcher fans have once again been looking to casting calls and rumors about supposed castings to see which characters might be included in the next season and which actors and actresses will play them. Among those theories was a report which suggested that stuntman and fight coordinator Wolfgang Stegemann will be returning for the next season, and if that's the case, it's a promising sign for the fights we'll see in Season 3.

Stegemann isn't a cast member in The Witcher who you would've seen in fights himself, but you'll probably remember his contribution even if you didn't know he was behind it. He's credited as the fight master and choreographer for the Blaviken Market fight in Season 1 which can be seen below if you need a refresher. He fulfilled the same duties in Geralt's fight against Renfri which immediately followed the Blaviken brawl. He didn't choreograph all of the fights in the first season of The Witcher, but those two which he did do stood out as favorites of many viewers.

And when Season 3 releases, we'll apparently see more of his work. Redanian Intelligence reported this week that, based on some credits already listed online, Stegemann is back in some capacity in Season 3. Stunt performer Matt Sherren lists himself as a stuntman in Season 3 of The Witcher with Stegemann listed as the coordinator of whatever that stunt may be.

Again, it's not a guarantee that Stegemann will be taking on the same roles again like he did in Season 1 nor is it an indication of just how much he'll be involved in the show. As Redanian pointed out, Adam Horton was the stunt coordinator in Season 1 which is a different role than the fight coordinator duties Stegemann fulfilled in the one episode, but the fact that his name is attached is a good sign for the events of Season 3.

The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a release date with relatively no new casting information confirmed at this time, so we'll have to wait until closer to its release to see who will be involved and in what capacity.