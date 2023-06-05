New The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Releasing This Week

Prior to its arrival on Netflix at the end of this month, a new trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher has now been confirmed to release this week. Unlike past seasons of The Witcher, Netflix is opting to roll out Season 3 in two "Volumes" that will hit roughly one month apart from each other. Fortunately, for those that can't wait any longer to see what The Witcher will have in store with Volume 1, a new video is set to be shown off in mere days.

Premiering later this week on June 8 during Summer Game Fest, the first formal trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher is set to arrive. The trailer itself will be presented by the show's primary star, Henry Cavill, alongside other members of the cast. In full, this will be our first extended look at Season 3 of The Witcher as Netflix has previously only shown off a teaser for the upcoming slate of episodes.

Perhaps the only downside to this new trailer for The Witcher premiering during Summer Game Fest is that we don't know exactly when it will appear during the broadcast. As such, if you're someone that is wanting to watch the trailer the moment that it goes live, it's hard to know when you should tune-in to the event. Either way, we'll be sure to share this new trailer for Season 3 Volume 1 of The Witcher here on ComicBook.com as soon as it is released.

The Witcher Season 3 is set to finally hit Netflix at the end of this month on June 29 when the first five episodes that comprise Volume 1 will hit the streaming service. The following month on July 27, Volume 2 will then go live and will bring about the final three episodes that round out Season 3.

