‘The Witcher’ Spin-Off Game ‘Thronebreaker’ Debuts Official Gameplay Trailer

Ever since CD Projekt RED revealed their The Witcher spin-off game Thronebreaker, fans of the main series and the minigame GWENT instantly wanted more. Now we’ve got our first full look at the official gameplay trailer and honestly? This looks like a lore-lover’s dream!

The latest role-playing adventure offers a world that is heavily driven by an immersive and titillating narrative, while also offering a unique puzzle experience as well for those craving a challenge of the mind. Since this game is technically a spin-off from GWENT, you can expect card play as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thronebreaker gives gamers what so many of us love from adventures like Divinity, Pillars, and many other tabletop-inspired journeys. The drastically different gameplay mechanics from what we’re used to seeing from this team makes it all the more exciting because it genuinely is a brand new adventure.

This game will offer the lore and adventure that people loved from The Witcher, but will offer a spin that will draw pen-and-paper lovers in as well. The adventure begins on October 23, 2018 for PC players on GOG.com, with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version coming later this year on December 4th.

Interested in getting it for yourself? Check out GOG.com to learn more, as well as the game’s official website right here!

For more about the thrilling pen-and-paper inspired game:

“Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge. Throughout the game, players will explore new and never-before-seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests featuring rich, multidimensional characters. All while gathering resources to expand their army and engaging in epic story battles.”