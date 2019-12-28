The Witcher Writer Reveals Monster We Never Saw in Season 1

Fans who tuned into Netflix’s The Witcher met several monsters and creatures from the novels, including a Striga, a Kikkimore, and more. That said, there are plenty more creatures in the world than just those, and at one point early on during development, one writer pitched the inclusion of a monster known as a Selkie Maw. We actually see the aftermath of this battle in episode 4 after Geralt comes back into the tavern covered in monster entrails, and Witcher writer Declan de Barra gave us our first look at the monster concept on social media, which did not make it into the show.

The image accompanied his initial pitch for the episode, and the Selkie Maw is a long almost snake-like creature with an enormous mouth that looks like it has two tounges and multiple eyes. It didn’t end up making the cut, and while there isn’t a reason given, we’re kind of hoping it makes its appearance in season 2.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this pitch is the fact that we would’ve also seen a ton of baby Selkie Maws, which just sounds disturbing.

In 104 we meet Geralt after he has killed a beast called a Selkie Maw. Originally he was going to be swallowed by it, cut his way out & be chased by fifthy squirming baby selkie maws. Sketch I made when pitching to room… pic.twitter.com/0B30uZI3Mr — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) December 27, 2019

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich had something to add about Barra’s initial pitch, and it looks like he’s not going anywhere.

I will never forget Declan pitching this story to the room on day one of his episode break, complete with visual aids. Note to self: never let him go. 😍 https://t.co/YuSOgbkjJA — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 27, 2019

There were several monsters in the first season, but there are plenty more to see, and we cannot wait to see more in the upcoming season 2.

And another of the poor Selkie Maw. (In truth they are plankton feeders) pic.twitter.com/qTlfV2pJwv — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) December 27, 2019

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now