The Witcher’s Yennefer Reveals Best Part of Working with Henry Cavill

There are several wonderful pairings in Netflix’s The Witcher, and one of the standouts is Geralt and Yennefer, a pairing fans were excited to see brought to life on the small screen. Now The Witcher season 1 is finally here, and it doesn’t take long for fans to see the chemistry between Anya Chalotra and Henry Cavill in the show, something that remains throughout the season. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Chalotra all about the show’s big debut, and during our chat, she broke down one of her favorite parts about working with Cavill on the project.

“What was lovely about working with Henry, is that he’s such a fan of The Witcher material, and I had no idea that the Witcher existed before I auditioned, so like, to have someone who’s been a fan for a long time, that’s played the games and read the books, and is so passionate about the work, was so brilliant to work with,” Chalotra said. “And I think on set, by the time we weren’t with each other, we’d been playing at this for a long time, and I think that’s what we brought on set really, that confidence in each other, in each other’s choices. We really did trust our instincts on it.”

“And I think because of that confidence, we were able to really… I don’t know, it was because of how well rounded these characters are, we just bounced off each other in a really lovely way, and it was very easy to develop that relationship,” Chalotra said.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

