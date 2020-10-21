The Witcher: Yennefer and Ciri Photos Reveal New Costumes

✖

Fans are eager to get any new details and information regarding season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher, and now we have our first look at Yennefer's new season 2 look as well as our first look at a scene between Yennefer and Ciri. Courtesy of new set photos from Terry Blackburn (via The Daily Mail), we see Yennefer actress Anya Chalotra sitting on set in a new black dress and coat combo with gold accents that looks to replace the gray rope styled dress she was wearing towards the end of season 1. We also get a look at a sequence where the two are riding horses together, though this moment seemed to be between takes. The last and possibly most interesting photo then showed what appears to be a later scene in the series, showing Yenn touching Ciri's face and guiding her in some way.

This appears to be later in the season since at the beginning we know Yennefer is captured and Geralt and Ciri think she might be dead after the Battle of Sodden. Ciri is also sporting her new look which is assumed to come after she heads to Kaer Morhen with Geralt.

The photos were taken at High and Low Force Waterfall in Couty Durham, and we can't wait to find out more about this particular sequence and Ciri and Yennefer's season 2 interactions. Season 1 didn't feature them interacting due to their separate paths, and by season's end Ciri just met up with Geralt. We will see much more of that combo in season 2, and it looks like we'll also get Ciri and Yenn as well.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

