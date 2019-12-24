The Witcher’s Yennefer Reveals What Netflix Series the Character Should Crossover With

The Witcher is Netflix‘s biggest original series in quite some time, but it joins a fairly impressive lineup of shows available exclusively on the streaming platform. Shows like Stranger Things, Making a Murderer, and Daredevil have not only become major draws for the service, but also major cultural touchstones, as well. In an interview with Jake Hamilton, The Witcher stars Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) were asked which Netflix shows they would choose to see their characters crossover with. The latter actress seemed unprepared for the question, but Chalotra surprised Hamilton with her answer: Queer Eye! While Hamilton proposed that the Fab Five could give Geralt a makeover, Chalotra mused that her character would be more likely to join them, instead.

The response by Chalotra can be found around the 7:30 mark. While her answer is certainly a bit silly, it’s fun to watch the actress so enthusiastically (and quickly!) reply to Hamilton’s question. Of course, considering the wardrobe malfunctions Henry Cavill apparently had throughout filming, perhaps the Fab Five and Yennefer could help resolve some of the fashion issues of The Witcher’s unnamed continent!

Chalotra’s Yennefer of Vengerberg is a central part of the story of The Witcher. The former lover of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer is a powerful sorceress. Yennefer finds herself involved with Geralt once again after the invasion of the Kingdom of Cintra by the Empire of Nilfgaard. Cintra’s princess Ciri comes under the care of Geralt, and the two find themselves accompanied by Yennefer. The relationship that forms between the three characters forms the crux of The Witcher‘s narrative. Throughout the series, the trio find themselves encountering a number of foes, including monstrous creatures, and equally monstrous humans. The series released to mostly strong reviews, and a second season is expected to begin filming in early 2020.

Interestingly enough, both The Witcher and Queer Eye made their television debuts outside of Netflix, in the early 2000’s. While Queer Eye has been well-regarded in both its Bravo and Netflix iterations, the pre-Netflix, Polish adaptation of The Witcher (known as “The Hexer“) is probably best forgotten. At least, The Witcher creator Andrzej Sapkowski certainly thinks so!

