This Beloved JRPG Is Finally Coming to Steam 12 Years After Its Release

A beloved Japanese role-playing game released in 2014 is finally making the leap to a worldwide Steam release after a dozen years. JRPGs are, for many gamers, the pinnacle of video game storytelling, and there have been many fantastic ones released over the years. Typically, when one comes out and does remarkably well, it gets ported to additional systems, and Steam is one of the most important. Getting a game onto Steam puts it within reach of millions of gamers, spreading the title’s influence while garnering more fans, so it’s surprising that one sat around for 12 years without a PC port.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On December 28, 2025, during a Cygames livestream, it was revealed that the long-running JRPG Granblue Fantasy would be coming to Steam on March 10, 2026. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, that could be because it was released only in Japan and never ported to the Western video game market. Initially, Granblue Fantasy was only available on iOS, Android, and in web browsers, but no official Western release followed. An English-language patch has been around since 2016, but this announcement marks the first time an official release is making its way across the pond.

Granblue Fantasy Is Finally Getting a Global Steam Release

Image courtesy of Capcom

Granblue Fantasy is a massive hit in Japan, where it’s sold more than 25 million units since its release. Many have compared it to some of the early Final Fantasy games, and it features many of the same elements common to the genre. Its success broadened Granblue Fantasy into a multimedia franchise consisting of an anime series, a standalone anime short, a Manga adaptation, and two additional video games: Granblue Fantasy Versus and Granblue Fantasy: Relink. While these two games have been ported to a worldwide audience on various systems, the OG hasn’t. Fortunately, that’s changing.

One of the game’s biggest draws is the people working behind the scenes. This includes art director Hideo Minaba, who worked on Final Fantasy V, VI, IX, and XII. Also included is the legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, so a lot of inimitable talent has gone into making the game. Cygames’ announcement also revealed that the Western port was reworked to a 16:9 layout, replacing the original game’s vertical orientation. That worked incredibly well on mobile devices and in web browsers, but wouldn’t work as well in a standard PC release.

An interesting aspect of the Western release is that it won’t be available to players in Japan. Additionally, if you’ve played Granblue Fantasy on mobile or browser, you won’t be able to link your accounts to transfer data from one to the other. This means that you’ll have to start a new playthrough, but given the high level of replayability and low number of Western players, that’s unlikely to be a significant issue. While it’s unclear why it took a dozen years to arrive, porting it to Steam will likely increase sales and result in additional chapters as more players find and enjoy Granblue Fantasy.

Are you looking forward to playing Granblue Fantasy on Steam when it arrives on March 10, 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!