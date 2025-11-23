5 Recent RPGs Everyone Should Talk About More

We’ve had some truly phenomenal new RPGs come out in recent years. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have taken the spotlight, and for good reason. But sometimes, big games like these can overshadow some other truly excellent new releases that RPG lovers won’t want to miss. And while we can sink plenty of hours into returning to our favorites, sometimes, it’s nice to play something new.

2024 and 2025 were pretty big years for games in general, with some huge new releases. And this year’s lineup for Game of the Year is stacked, with Expedition 33 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 among the RPG contenders. But if you’re curious to know about some other solid RPGs we’ve seen in the last couple of years, there are plenty to choose from. These 5 RPGs should really get more hype than they do, and you should definitely add them to your list for what to play next.

5) Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Image courtesy of Cygames

Platform(s): PC, PS4, and PS5

Price: $59.99

This action RPG released in January 2024. It hit a pretty solid player peak of over 114,00 players on Steam during its first week, but it seems to have faded out of memory since. However, it deserves a bit more hype. It has beautiful graphics and a fun cast of characters, with fast-paced combat and a bit of strategy.

Though it does have a fun story for single-player, it also offers online co-op to engage in quests with up to 4 friends. Its lack of ongoing hype may well be due to the fact that, unlike many games released these days, Granblue Fantasy: Relink isn’t getting major content updates and patches all that frequently. But if you enjoy JRPGs and want a solid story and fun gameplay, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is still worth your time.

4) Little Witch in the Woods

Image courtesy of Sunny Side Up

Platform(s): Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Price: $15.99

This game lingered in Early Access for long enough that many people forgot about it. But earlier this year, Little Witch in the Woods finally got its full 1.0 release. And it really is a charming life sim slash RPG with adorable pixel art graphics and casual, relaxing gameplay. Given that Witchbrook has been delayed to 2026, I’ve been surprised there hasn’t been more hype around this game with a similar vibe.

In Little Witch in the Woods, you play as, well… a little witch who finds herself living in the woods. It has the fun kind of environmental puzzles you’d find in something like an early Pokemon game. Plus, there’s potion making and quests to tackle, all while uncovering the stories of the NPCs you meet. This is a cozy delight that’s perfect if you’re looking for a more relaxing game that still brings in some RPG elements.

3) Unicorn Overlord

Image courtesy of Vanillaware and SEGA

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Price: $59.99

This tactical fantasy RPG released in March 2024 exclusively for consoles. Those who have played it absolutely rave about it, but somehow, it doesn’t get quite the level of hype as other big RPGs. Fans compare it to other beloved classics like Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest, with a fun gameplay loop and a lot of strategy to dig into.

Unicorn Overlord may have a somewhat straightforward story, but it is nevertheless a charming game with engaging mechanics. Fans rave about the action and tactics involved in this JRPG, and it’s well worth checking out if you missed it when it came out last year.

2) Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi

Image courtesy of MarsLit Games, Neon Doctrine, and Game Seer Publishing

Platform(s): PC

Price: $19.99

This indie action RPG has a Very Positive rating on Steam, but surprisingly few reviews overall. It arrived in August 2025, delivering Studio Ghibli-inspired vibes and an expansive world to explore. Those who’ve played it say the art style and overall gameplay feel are similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And given the popularity of that Nintendo juggernaut, it’s surprising we don’t see more chatter about Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi.

This game lets you control two very different characters, with a Monk and Guardian working together to solve puzzles and win challenging combat scenarios. The dungeons are inspired by classic Zelda games, giving players a fun challenge that doesn’t pull punches. This RPG certainly seems like it deserves more hype than it’s gotten so far, especially for the price point of just $20.

1) Cabernet

Image courtesy of Party for Introverts and Akupara Games

Platform(s): PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Price: $19.99

Many fans were disappointed by the long-awaited sequel, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Though I did ultimately enjoy the game, flaws and all, it did leave me hungry for a more immersive vampire RPG. And that’s where more people need to put Cabernet on their radar.

This engaging 2D narrative RPG brings players to 19th-century Europe, where they must survive as a young vampire. Steeped in choices that shift the story, this game has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. It offers a rich, compelling story and a skill tree that gives it that extra RPG layer. Given how many of us wanted Bloodlines 2 to be more than it was, this game absolutely should be getting more hype than it has so far.

