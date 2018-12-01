This ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Cosplay Is Beyond Perfection

Despite its rough launch, The Elder Scrolls Online has truly grown into a wonderful MMORPG experience. It really started to become a must-have for Elder Scrolls lovers when the Morrowind expansion dropped, and from there on out it became even better. For one fan that feels in-tune with the Dark Elves of the game, this cosplay is one of the greatest homages to the online game we’ve seen.
We’ve shared this cosplayer before and for good reason. ‘Monono’ is incredibly talented and her portfolio speaks volumes of her passion for the gaming community. But it’s not just her solo shots that are incredible, check out this group set with ‘Famous_Ralf and ‘Lightning_Cosplay’:
View this post on Instagram
Omg look at this 😍 First resault from our shooting today! Thank you so much @eosandy_ ! Photo/Edit: @eosandy_ Khajiit: @lightning_cosplay Nord: @famous_ralf Dunmer: @monono_cosplay Outfit from @artcorecosplay #bethesda #zenimax #skyrim #skyrimcosplay #dunmer #khajiit #nord #tavern #taverne #cosplayer #cosplay #sweetroll #decoration #candels #shooting #photoshooting #photography #lightningcosplay #eosandy #fantasy #theelderscrollscosplay #theelderscrolls #elderscrolls #elderscrollsonline
But of course, we love Elves here so let’s see a few more close-ups of her Dark Elf:
View this post on Instagram
More Dunmer spam ❤ I really love the outcome of this picture! Thank you so much @haay_photography! Photo/Edit: @haay_photography Model/Make Up/Sword: me Outfit/Wig: @artcorecosplay In cooperation with @elderscrollsonline #dunmer #darkelf #theelderscrolls #theelderscrolls #theelderscrollsonline #teso #zenimax #fantasy #shooting #photoshooting #sword #portraitmood #portrait #photography #mmorpg
View this post on Instagram
More from @elderscrolls and our tavern shooting 🙂 There is also something special comming soon! Be prepared! Photo/Edit: @eosandy_ Cosplayer: @monono_cosplay Outfit from @artcorecosplay #bethesda #zenimax #skyrim #skyrimcosplay #dunmer #khajiit #nord #tavern #taverne #cosplayer #cosplay #sweetroll #decoration #shooting #photoshooting #photography #lightningcosplay #eosandy #fantasy #theelderscrollscosplay #theelderscrolls #elderscrolls #elderscrollsonline #eosandy #themeparty
View this post on Instagram
More from @elderscrolls ❤ The pictures are sooooo awesome and look at the decoration! I’m so proud of our work 😊 Want to learn more about the decoration stuff? 😁 Picture/Edit: @eosandy_ Cosplayer/Make Up: @monono_cosplay Outfit made by @artcorecosplay #bethesda #zenimax #skyrim #skyrimcosplay #dunmer #khajiit #nord #tavern #taverne #cosplayer #cosplay #sweetroll #decoration #candels #shooting #photoshooting #photography #lightningcosplay #eosandy #fantasy #theelderscrollscosplay #theelderscrolls #elderscrolls #elderscrollsonline
Impressive, right?
