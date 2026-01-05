This New Lego Set Is a Treat for Gamers

LEGO has done it again, and this time, a new set is not only targeting gamers but also won’t break the bank. If you’re a fan of LEGO, you know how expensive the Danish toy company’s sets can be … especially for licensed products. These often include thousands of pieces and cost hundreds of dollars, but the company isn’t limited to extravagant items. Every so often, LEGO produces a new set that’s tailored for a particular fandom that doesn’t require running to the bank to get a small cash loan.

In January 2026, LEGO released a new Creator 3-in-1 set called Retro Gaming Console #31380. This isn’t the first time that LEGO has delved into retro gaming, and it’s also not the first time it has released an inexpensive set. This new one falls into the 3-in-1 category because you can assemble it as an arcade machine, a handheld console, or a desktop computer. It contains 268 pieces, and it’s left to every LEGO and gaming enthusiast as to how they want to put it all together. On top of that, the set only costs $19.99.

LEGO’s New Retro Gaming Console Is a Treat for Gamers

Image courtesy of LEGO

LEGO’s 3-in-1 sets, like the Retro Gaming Console, allow you to build only one of three of the designs, so if you want all three sitting on a shelf, you’re going to need to buy three sets. That’s a bit too much effort for most enthusiasts, so the box’s 268 pieces should probably go towards your favorite gaming system. If you’re old school and want a nice reminder, the arcade version is for you. The handheld console is well-suited for folks who love those kinds of systems, while the desktop is perfect for gamers who prefer PC gaming over console.

This new set is, by no means, the first to target retro gamers. The company has released several sets in the past, including some that are relatively inexpensive, for the community. The tabletop PAC-MAN Arcade #10323 is from the LEGO Icons Sets line, though it’s pricy, costing $269.99, which is a lot of quarters! The LEGO Game Boy #72046 set is another that’s not only incredibly popular, but also doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. You can pick one of those up for $59.99, and it has swappable “screens.”

While LEGO is a toy company, it knows all too well that adults love its licensed products, so there’s a huge market for older generations who buy the sets. That’s reason enough for LEGO to produce sets that target Gen-Xers who grew up playing arcade games and got their hands on the first home computers and handheld consoles. The LEGO Arcade Machine #40805 is another inexpensive set, costing $39.99, and it’s clearly targeting the Latchkey Generation. The Retro Gaming Console is a fun, inexpensive reminder of yesteryear, and it’s available now for less than $20.

