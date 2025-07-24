LEGO Game Boy Gets Full Reveal With Incredible Trailer

Earlier this year, Nintendo and LEGO teased an upcoming set based on the original Game Boy. Unfortunately, neither company actually showcased the design of the set, but that has now changed. Not only has the set been fully revealed, but a trailer has been released, based on the commercial for the actual Game Boy. Set to be released on October 6th, the set is 421 pieces and includes two “cartridges,” one based on Super Mario Land, and the other based on The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. As far as Nintendo LEGO sets go, it’s also somewhat cheaper, coming in at $59.99.

While the Game Boy inspired design is already an easy sell for many Nintendo fans, LEGO took things a step further, with lenticular screen options. Basically, builders can put in screen images that make the LEGO Game Boy simulate Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening. It’s a really awesome touch, and it makes the build stand out much more than it might otherwise. The trailer can be found below. Readers interested in preordering the system can do so here at LEGO and here on Amazon now with a release date set for October 1st.

For a while, LEGO was making sets largely aimed at Nintendo fans of all-ages. However, over the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in sets targeting the company’s older fans. Sets like The Great Deku Tree and the recent LEGO Mario Kart have catered more to those with more disposable income and the patience to put together bigger sets. The LEGO Game Boy probably isn’t going to appeal to those that didn’t grow up with the system, but for those born in the ’80s and early ’90s, this looks like a must-have.

The fact that the LEGO Game Boy has interchangeable cartridges would seem like the perfect opportunity for expansion in the future. Chances are, some Nintendo fans would pay good money to buy individual games besides the two that are included with the set. The most obvious option would be Pokemon Red and Blue. Given the fact that LEGO is getting the rights to make Pokemon sets in 2026, it’s possible that could actually happen, but that’s just speculation at this time. Other options could include favorites like Metroid II: The Return of Samus or Donkey Kong ’94.

The original Game Boy was a hugely important video game system for Nintendo. The system greatly changed the video game landscape and paved the way towards the Nintendo Switch. With the set’s upcoming release, LEGO will now have released two different Nintendo systems in brick form. There are still quite a few other options we could see, including the Super Nintendo and N64. LEGO has no shortage of possibilities, and as long as fans keep investing in these sets, it’s a safe bet we’ll see a lot more in the future.

Are you excited for the LEGO Game Boy set? Have you purchased any of the other sets based on Nintendo games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!