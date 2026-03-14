This Pokémon Evolution Fan Design Is Better Than the Real Thing

Pokémon fans got a big treat recently when Pokémon Waves and Winds was formally announced for the Nintendo Switch 2. The game will formally begin the 10th generation of the long-running series, making it a perfect way for the franchise to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The new game will have plenty of new creatures for fans to fall in love with, with three of them already revealed in the announcement trailer.

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The new starters for the next game follow the series tradition of the water, fire, and grass archetypes. Those designs were good enough right out the gate to get fans excited enough to craft their own pitches for what their final evolutions will look like. On websites like Reddit, fans are throwing out their own ideas on what the new starter final evolutions will look like, and some of them are just as good as anything you’ll see in the games.

Pokémon Fans Are Pitching Their Own Final Evolutions For The Next Game

Pokémon Winds and Waves are already shaping up to be a big release for fans of the franchise, with the 10th mainline generation of the Nintendo franchise already generating plenty of fan excitement — like fan creations regarding the new generation of starters. This is especially true for the three starters for the game. As usual, the starters range between a grass type, a fire type, and a water type. This time around, the cross Browt fuses grass with the flying type, Pombon is a cute little fire dog, and Gecqua is an amphibious-looking gecko. While the games are still at least a year away, fans have already connected with the three new starters, with plenty of memes and fan creations focused on the trio.

While the final evolutions for these three won’t be revealed until the game is formally released, fans are already throwing ideas out there that could be more enticing than the final product. Art includes a Browt evolution that gives the grown bird a propeller made of leaves, reflecting the avian nature of the creature without losing sight of the grass type. Some add more humanoid approaches to their idealized designs, recalling something like the feline wrestler, Incineroar, from previous generations. Others include versions of Browt becoming a falcon, Pombon becoming a massive hound made of our fire, and Gecqua acquiring a fully liquid body. Their common thread is a level of creativity that has to be seen to be believed.

Pokémon Fans Are Some Of The Most Creative Fans In Gaming

It’s unlikely that any of these ideas will be exactly reflected in the final evolution for the Pokémon community, but it does speak to the enduring fandom that has sprung up surrounding the franchise over the years. Fan art, fan films, and all sorts of other forms of artistic expression have solidified the franchise as a creative outlet for gamers around the world. The art for dream versions of the starter evolutions highlights different approaches that all feel fitting for the franchise, while still retaining individual touches that speak to the artists in question.

The fact that it only took a matter of weeks for these ideas to come together is all the more impressive. These aren’t the Pokémon fans grew up with, but rather new faces in a familiar franchise that speak to the enduring popularity of the series and the inventive spirit of the creatives and fans. There are few franchises in any medium, let alone just gaming, that can generate that kind of quick and spirited creation. There are other reinventions of the new starters in other forms too, with the Pokémon Reddit full of new tributes to the next iteration of the series. As someone who grew up with the series and appreciates when something can generate so much passion from a fan base, it’s exciting to see just how committed fans are to getting to play in that sandbox.