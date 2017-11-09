This Week’s Deals With Gold Offers Bargains On Tekken 7 And More

By ComicBook.com Staff

Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has just posted this week Games With Gold deals on his official blog page, and there are actually a few noteworthy bargains to take advantage of this week, whether you're a Call of Duty fan or looking to do some fighting with Tekken 7.

Markdowns include the likes of Forza Horizon 2l, which is slashed by 50 percent off, various Call of Duty games (not including Infinite Warfare) that are a little bit cheaper, and NBA 2K17, in case you feel like putting a little trouble on the court. Other indie games like Sky Force Anniversary and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero are also marked down.

Check out the bargains over the following pages and prepare to save! The prices are good through Tuesday, August 8th, at 6:00 AM EDT.

Xbox 360 Deals

Alien Rage*

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare*

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare*

Games On Demand

60%

DWG

Call of Duty: Ghosts*

Games On Demand

60%

DWG

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2*

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3*

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle*

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Dogfight 1942*

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

Enemy Front*

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

Forza Horizon 2*

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

NBA 2K17*

Games On Demand

67%

DWG

TEKKEN 6

Games On Demand

67%

Spotlight

TEKKEN Tag Tournament 2

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Note: Titles with asterisks next to them are only for Xbox Live Gold members.

