Throne and Liberty Announces Free Wilds of Talandre Expansion

Last year saw a few exciting new entries into the free-to-play RPG space, and Throne and Liberty is a standout among them. Since launch, the game has released a number of updates and hosted a few live events to keep the players engaged. Though there have been a few snags along the way, many players are still enjoying their adventures in Solisium. Now, Amazon Games has officially revealed the first major expansion for Throne and Liberty. The Wilds of Talandre expansion will be a free update to the game, and it’s coming out sooner than players might expect on March 6th of this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting in February, Throne and Liberty will begin unrolling a server consolidation adjustment to the game. This long-requested change will come in waves from February 6th through to February 27th. It’s aimed at normalizing player distribution across servers, letting that multiplayer experience feel a bit more full for everyone regardless of which server they originally joined at launch. Shortly after this change, which will likely breathe new life into the game, the massive new free expansion will arrive. That gives Throne and Liberty players plenty to look forward to for the start of the year.

The new Forest of Resentment area in Throne and Liberty

The Wilds of Talandre expansion for Throne and Liberty will add a number of new features, including a new zone to explore, solo dungeons, a new artifact system, and more. It will also increase the player level cap to 55 and add new lifestyle content for the cozy gamers among us.

New Free Expansion Brings New Zones, Solo Dungeons, and Lifestyle Content to Throne and Liberty

For players who’ve been adventuring in Solisium since the game’s launch in September 2024, an influx of exciting new content is welcome news. And this free expansion is packed full of new content to suit just about any Throne and Liberty playstyle, from the dungeon-crawler to the relaxed cooking enthusiast and more. Here’s some of what players can expect when the Wilds of Talandre free update arrives on March 6th.

New Zone – Talandre

First off, the expansion adds a new zone for players to explore. Talandre will include new bosses and new events, including a new Temple of Truth. It will also let players level their characters to level 55, an increase from the previous cap of Level 50.

New Dungeon Types

Gamers who prefer to ignore the “multiplayer” aspect of MMORPG will be pleased to learn that the Wilds of Talandre update adds new solo dungeons to Throne and Liberty. There will also be a new 3-star difficulty for players hoping to take on even more challenging multiplayer dungeons with their guilds. The new 3-star dungeons unlock once players hit Level 55.

Inter-server Combat with Nebula Island

A new Nebula Island area will let players engage in PvP and PvE battles in six different regions. The time players can spend here will be limited with a new in-game currency called Nebula Charge Stones.

The new PvP area, Nebula Island

Players will be able to acquire new Artificats from Nebula Islands and the Talandre region. These items will add new skills and bonuses that players can use to further customize their Throne and Liberty playstyle.

In addition to the new Artifacts, weapon mastery will also get an overhaul. The updated system will introduce new ways to experiment with weapons and builds.

New Lifestyle Content

For those who are visiting Solisium for the fishing, there’s plenty to look forward to with the Wilds of Talandre update. It will bring 24 new types of fish to catch, as well as 10 new recipes to cook. There will also be new collectibles to track down, perfect for filling the downtime between combat.

Between the upcoming server consolidation and this new free expansion, Throne and Liberty is about to get a much-needed refresh. Hopefully, this will not only please current players but also attract some fans back to the game if they’ve taken a break.