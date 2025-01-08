Throne and Liberty Gets First Update of the Year

Throne and Liberty fans rounded out 2024 with the Startree Solstice celebration, full of festive cheer and a few minor glitches to sort out. Now, the realm of Solisium is about to get its first update of 2025, with planned downtime coming to address Startree Solstice errors and implement a slew of new updates and fixes. The servers will be down for about 10 hours starting on January 8th at 10:30PM PT as Throne and Liberty undergoes database maintenance and the implementation of the 1.12.0 update.

The team behind Throne and Liberty continues to be communicative via their official account on X. They fully acknowledged that the Startree Solstice Pass Points shop wound up closing sooner than extended, leaving some players unable to redeem their star crystals for rewards. Along with the 1.12.0 update, the Startree Solstice Point Shop will reopen and remain available until January 16th. Any progress players previously maintained towards unlocking rewards should remain intact, so they can truly pick up where they left off.

A celebration in Throne and Liberty

This fix for the Startree Solstice Pass Point Shop sets the tone for the first Throne and Liberty update of the year. The update, which should be available after downtime concludes, is focused on bug fixes and quality of life improvements for the game. Highlights include fixes to the map UI to improve region detail placement and improvements for various aspects of dungeons, including the duration of dungeon token selection boxes. In addition, many weapons are getting fixes to make their abilities easier to find and use.

While most of the content for this January 2025 update is relatively minor, the quality-of-life improvements will have a big impact on player experience. For the full details about what’s coming in the Throne and Liberty 1.12.0 update, see the full patch notes from @playtlgame on X below.

A Heated Battle in Throne and Liberty

General

Guild Summon gates now properly last for the expected 3 minute duration.

Combat: Made improvements to how beneficial effects of party members are displayed when you select “only show my animations” from the settings so that healing effects like Fountain of Life will still appear.

Saurodoma Island: The dungeon token selection box awarded for successfully claiming chest spawns will now expire after 24 hours if not opened.

Training Dew: When one of your equipped weapons is at max weapon mastery, attempting to consume Training Dew will now show a warning message that the experience will not apply to the capped weapon type.

War Games: Respawn protection buff (Fonsine’s Blessing) no longer applies in War Game matches.

Maps: Adjusted the placement of the Region Details UI for available content and monster info.

Character: Corrected differences in display of character hair color between the character creation screen and in-world models.

Controller: Party Vote Kick should no longer lock movement when using a controller.

Gameplay: Fixed an issue where initiating gathering while morphed would fail to display the gathering animation.

Settings: Improved the presentation of Combat Settings presets that were causing confusion when making settings changes that then only applied during combat, or were not saved to the preset and reverted when closing the window. There is now a Current Settings tab to show settings currently applied to your client that allows you to make changes, which are saved and applied in real time. Individual Settings Presets are now applied persistently when activated, rather than only applying during combat mode.

Ornate Coin Shop: New items are now up for grabs in the Ornate Coin shop – including fresh titles, morphs, and Amitoi!

Combat

Fixed an issue where some incoming damage would not be reflected in player health bars during Two-Star Dungeons or Dimensional Trials.

Beneficial abilities no longer auto-target party members when your cursor is hovering over their name in the party list.

Spear: Gale Rush: Ability now highlights as available on the hotbar when selecting a targetable ally.

Crossbow: Explosive Trap: Detonation animation is now located on the affected target and not the player.

Greatsword: Guillotine Blade: Fixed on-screen damage text not appearing when using this skill with the AoE Damage specialization active.

Dagger: Brutal Incision: Fixed on-screen damage text not appearing when using this skill on a poisoned enemy, while having the Damage Increase specialization active.

Sword: Retaliatory Strike: Fixed enemy health bars not updating immediately when damage was dealt with this ability.

Interserver Conflict: Fixed instances where some field bosses would appear at level 55 instead of level 50.

Spear: Unyielding Sentinel: Now increases the CC resistances each time the player is hit for up to 15 hits. Cooldown reduced to 24 seconds.

Spear: Unyielding Sentinel: Added specialization that removes Unyielding Sentinel’s base effects, and instead grants hit and CC accuracy each time the user lands an attack.

Spear: Nimble Steps: Now also grants ranged evasion each time a movement skill is used. Removed stacking mechanism and now applies the bonuses directly.

UI

Chat: Chat window now scales in size based on screen resolution.

Chat: Fixed HTML code displayed in chat in certain messages.

Material Transmutation: Added sorting options to the Material Transmutation interface.

Amitoi Expedition: The selected duration of the previous completed expedition should now properly carry over when assigning a new expedition.

Guild Search: Fixed an issue with search results not clearing sometimes when this window was reopened.

War Games: Improved the team management window for easier assignment of team members.

Inventory: Fixed an issue that caused inventory slots to not refresh after opening some full-screen UI windows.

Dimensional Trials: Corrected the Defeat Progress info text that erroneously displayed x0 score multipliers.

Item: Allied Resistance Forces Contract Scroll II now has tooltip text.

UI: Auction House: Removed some duplicate and nonfunctional search criteria.

Inventory: Fishing bait can now be locked in the inventory.

Console

Auction House: Improved search reset functionality when clearing searches.

Combat: Fixed some issues with non-targeted skill use while locked on to a target.

Lithograph Book: Can now be navigated with R-stick controls.

Inventory: Fixed an issue that prevented inventory tab navigation while a container (selection chest, bag, etc) was being opened from your inventory.

Battle Pass, Codex: Fixed issues preventing the red notification dot from clearing even when the updated information was focused.

Arena: Closing the full-screen Arena window no longer requires a long-press button hold.

Inventory: Fixed an issue where selection chest popups were not visible.

UI: Fixed a case where Stellarite wasn’t shown as equipped when it actually was.

As shared in the original post from the Throne and Liberty team, the 1.12.0 update will be live on January 9th, following server downtime on January 8th.