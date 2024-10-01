Throne and Liberty Is Already One of Steam's Most Popular Games Right After Release

PUBG, GTA 5, Baldur's Gate 3, and many more Steam games are currently behind the PC platform's latest MMORPG that just released today. That game is Throne and Liberty, a free-to-play game which has been in early access for a very short while to give players a taste of the new game from NCSOFT and Amazon Games which is now fully out on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam as of October 1st. While tracking numbers on PlayStation and Xbox isn't quite as easy, it's clear the game is already off to a strong Steam start since it's the No. 4 most played game on the PC platform right now.

At the time of publishing, Throne and Liberty currently has 304,069 players active in the new Steam game. While the game itself may have been on plenty of players' radars beforehand, the fact that it's an MMORPG which is naturally very guild-focused means that there are incentives for larger groups to play together, but probably more effective than that is the fact that Throne and Liberty is free. Regardless, it's doing very well for itself right now, especially considering it launched in the middle of the week with that player number likely only headed upwards as we get into the weekend since there's nothing else in this space that'd compete with Throne and Liberty unless people just really want to play the Until Dawn remake or are busy with Starfield: Shattered Space.

For context, the only games above Throne and Liberty right now are Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 (which are pretty much permanent fixtures on the lists of most played games) and Banana. Beneath Throne and Liberty is PUBG, Satisfactory, and Deadlock, so the game's in pretty good company right now so long as it can maintain or grow its player numbers. Zooming out a bit, its peak at over 300,000 players has already solidified it on Steam's overall chart at No. 33 in terms of peak players, so not a bad spot to be at all for a new game.

While guilds are a big part of Throne and Liberty and its overall MMORPG experience, the developer NCSOFT and publisher Amazon Games also stressed its "narrative-rich adventure" that takes place in a new world called Solisium. It's got PvP content where you can fight in large modes against many other players, but if your preference is just knocking out some quests instead, it's got your usual MMO tasks like PvE bosses and areas to explore as well as the more mundane in-betweens like fishing and crafting.

Being that it's published by Amazon Games, Throne and Liberty makes for yet another game in this genre from the same group that's already put out others like New World and Lost Ark. Both of those games boast peak concurrent counts that are significantly higher than Throne and Liberty, but it's also still quite early for the game.