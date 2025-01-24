Throne & Liberty Apologizes for Update Issues with Free Compensation Gift

The last couple of days have been frustrating for Throne and Liberty fans, as the latest update did not go according to plan. Downtime for the 1.13.0 update began on January 22nd to usher in a new Lunar Celebration event alongside other updates and fixes. However, shortly after the planned downtime ended, players began reporting widespread issues with disconnection from servers as well as unintended Combat Power reductions. This resulted in an increased downtime period while the Throne and Liberty team worked to resolve the new issues. The game wound up being down for several more hours, with downtime ending far later than intended on January 23rd.

Update 1.13.0 was a big one, bringing the game’s next live event, Lunar Celebration. It also included several UI updates and tweaks to items, the Rune System, and plenty of bug fixes. Apparently, the fixes had unintended consequences, making the game unstable for many players. Though it was technically online again shortly after the update, many players were being randomly disconnected, leading to the decision to take the game back down while developers resolved the problem. The team provided frequent updates on the status via their @TLGameStatus account as they worked to quickly resolve the issues.

While our work to resolve these service issues continues, we want to be transparent that we are still expecting a few hours of maintenance.



We will continue to provide a status update each hour and provide a more concrete estimate for downtime ending when one is available.… — THRONE AND LIBERTY Game Status (@TLGameStatus) January 24, 2025

Naturally, players weren’t entirely thrilled to have the game offline much longer than anticipated. Nor does any developer want to launch an exciting new update and major live event only to see the game crashing for its users. As of January 23rd, NCSoft confirms that the service issues and player disconnections have been resolved. Alongside an apology for the inconvenience, they’re also offering a pretty generous compensation for the unexpected length of time players weren’t able to access Throne and Liberty.

How to Get the January 2025 Throne and Liberty Downtime Compensation Gifts

The downtime compensation from the Throne and Liberty team features plenty of in-game currency and rare items. The full list of gifts available to players includes:

2500 Ornate Coins

200 Trait Unlock Stones

1200 Star Crystals

250 Rare Rune Chests

To receive the free items, players do not need to enter a code. Instead, they can simply log in and navigate to the in-game mail section to collect the reward items. Many fans are thrilled to get so many Ornate Coins, with one even suggesting they break the game more often if this is how they’ll make it up to players.

The Lunar Celebration Event in Throne and Liberty

While these in-game items are exciting, some players would like to see a little bit more. The extended downtime cut into the new Lunar Celebration event, which features daily login rewards and event-specific buffs for dungeons. Many would like to see the compensation include or address the missing login rewards many players did not receive during day one of the Lunar Celebration due to the length of downtime.

Given that it just began on January 23rd, the Lunar Celebration event is far from over. It will run through February 5th, giving players plenty of time to participate despite the extra offline period. The event-specific store will be open even longer, closing on February 12th, so players should have additional time to redeem their New Year Coins for items, emotes, and more. As of now, it doesn’t look like there’s any plan to extend or adjust the event in light of the missing hours at the start.