THQ Nordic Claims TimeSplitters 2 Remake Reference Just an Easter Egg

Last week, THQ Nordic released SpellForce 3: Fallen God on PC, which featured several in-game items referencing other products from the publisher. Among these in-game items was one referencing an unannounced remake for TimeSplitters 2. Naturally, this led many fans to assume that the publisher had plans to make an official announcement regarding the 2002 first-person shooter, but it seems that this was all just a bit of fun on THQ Nordic's part. In a statement to Video Games Chronicle, a spokesperson cleared up the exact situation regarding that strange in-game item. Alas, it seems that fans will have a bit longer to wait for a new TimeSplitters game!

“The intention behind those easter eggs was pure fun. When Koch Media and Deep Silver are ready to talk about TimeSplitters, they will make sure to get heard,” said the spokesperson.

THQ Nordic purchased the rights to the TimeSplitters franchise in 2018, but has yet to produce anything related to the series. Clearly, the publisher has some plans for the franchise, but it remains to be seen whether that might take the form of a new entry, or a remake of a game like TimeSplitters 2. That particular game released to strong critical-acclaim when it released on PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and Xbox, but a lot has changed over the last 18 years. The game would need a lot of additions to bring it up to modern standards, most notably online multiplayer.

Of course, THQ Nordic is known for bringing back fan-favorite games with a fresh coat of paint. Titles like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom and Destroy All Humans! have even been re-released with expensive collector's editions, as well. It remains to be seen whether or not TimeSplitters might get the same treatment when THQ Nordic does release a game in the series, but it seems like a safe bet.

For now, fans of the series will just have to wait patiently. It's been 15 years since the release of the last entry in the franchise, TimeSplitters: Future Imperfect. After all these years, it seems like an end to the wait is finally in sight, and THQ Nordic will make an announcement when the company is truly ready.

