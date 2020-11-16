TimeSplitters 2 Remake Seemingly Teased

✖

It seems that THQ Nordic might be teasing an upcoming remake of TimeSplitters 2. A YouTube user has uploaded a video from the recently released game SpellForce 3: Fallen God. The PC title seems to feature multiple in-game items that reference other games published by THQ Nordic. One of those is the recent remaster of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, while another references an unannounced TimeSplitters 2 remake. THQ Nordic has previously teased TimeSplitters news, having purchased the IP back in 2018. However, this could mean that an official announcement about the series might be made sometime in the very near future!

A video showing the TimeSplitters 2 Remake item can be found below.

Released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and Xbox, TimeSplitters 2 was developed by Free Radical Design. Composed of several GoldenEye 007 veterans, TimeSplitters 2 was pitched as a bit of a spiritual successor to Rare's FPS classic. While this was used as a selling point to those unfamiliar with the original title, TimeSplitters 2 earned its own faithful following over the years. First-person shooters have changed quite a bit since TimeSplitters 2 released, so it seems like a safe bet that a remake would incorporate online play, achievements, and other potential upgrades. Of course, potential platforms also remain a mystery.

THQ Nordic has earned a reputation for remasters and remakes of beloved games, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see TimeSplitters 2 get the same treatment that recent remasters like Destroy All Humans! and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom received. Whether or not that means fans can expect to see the publisher offer the same kind of massive special edition releases those games got remains to be seen.

Until THQ Nordic makes any kind of official announcement regarding a TimeSplitters 2 remake, fans should take this all with a grain of salt; it's entirely possible that the easter egg in SpellForce 3 was merely meant to gauge fan interest. Still, this certainly bodes well for the future of the franchise. Clearly, THQ Nordic has plans for the series, and this could lead to something coming sooner, rather than later.

Would you like to see a remake of TimeSplitters 2 released on modern platforms? Were you a fan of the original version of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!