TimTheTatman, Nickmercs Skins Reportedly Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2

TimTheTatman and Nickmercs are reportedly coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as operators. Over the last decade, Call of Duty has evolved into one of the biggest live-service franchises out there. It has carefully taken notes from its rivals like Fortnite and tried to find out how to apply its ideas in its own unique way. One of the ways we've seen this done is through crossovers with massive celebrities and brands. Over the last few years, franchises like Scream, Rambo, Die Hard, and Godzilla vs. Kong have all crossed over with Call of Duty in massive ways. Celebrities and athletes like Kevin Durant, Snoop Dogg, and Lionel Messi have also become playable in the game and now, it looks like influencers are going to start popping up in the game.

Beloved Call of Duty streamers TimTheTatman and Nickmercs are reportedly going to be joining Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as operators. As noted by Dexerto, Call of Duty dataminers TaskForceLimg and HeyImAlaix are reporting that they found files that suggest TimTheTatman, Nickmercs, and an old Call of Duty character named Nikto are being added to the game. The files also showed Kevin Durant, which has since been confirmed. As of right now, we have no idea when these characters could be added or what they would even look like, but it's not exactly surprising. TimTheTatman and Nickmercs are some of the biggest streamers out there, so it only makes sense for Call of Duty to want to leverage their fanbase in a way that will surely only bring in a ton of money.

Leaked Operators for Season 3 Reload and Beyond.



Kevin Durant (NBA)

TimTheTatMan

Nickmercs

Nikto



Via @HeyImAlaix pic.twitter.com/uKJB4bPV5d — Task Force Leaks Images (@TaskForceLimg) May 2, 2023

TimTheTatman and Nickmercs are also currently in the process of making their own battle royale game with a group of streamers like Ninja. Details are scarce on the project right now, but it is being developed within Fortnite's Unreal editor. Whether or not it can hold a candle to Call of Duty remains to be seen, but it'll be interesting to keep an eye on.

What do you think of this rumored crossover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.