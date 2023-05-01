Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Season 3 Update With Patch Notes
Activision and Infinity Ward have today released a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to coincide with Season 3 for each game. Since Season 3 kicked off earlier in April, Infinity Ward has released a handful of follow-up patches to further improve MW2 and Warzone 2.0. Now, that trend has continued once again with today's update that brings about a couple of minor alterations.
Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the latest update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 primarily looks to fix some lingering bugs in both Call of Duty titles. Some of these bugs in question have been seen in both games, but Warzone 2.0, in particular, has received more improvements to its battle royale and DMZ modes. All in all, the changes in this patch shouldn't drastically change either game, but it should make each a bit more error-free.
If you'd like to find the full patch notes for today's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 update, you can check them out down below.
GLOBAL
GENERAL
Added Tracer preview to Bundles
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where the reactive weapon menu text would appear on weapons that are not reactive
Fixed an issue with Attachment tuning where adjusting one axis and not the other, then saving the weapon as a Custom Blueprint resets tuning
Fixed an issue in Gunsmith where all weapons would show a maxed out progress bar on the first level in the Receiver tab
Fixed an issue where the "What's Hot" menu category was not functioning correctly for some Xbox Players
Fixed an issue where Prestige icons were displaying incorrectly in the Multiplayer Scoreboard
Atomgrad Raid Episode 01: Fixed an issue where Players could not equip the oxygen mask between teammates while submerged
RECENTLY UPDATED
- Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard could not be opened or would cause flickering for some Players in Multiplayer matches
WARZONE 2.0
Battle Royale
Fixed an issue where the squad placement screen would not play while watching the Killcam when a squad was fully wiped in Massive Resurgence
Plunder
Addressed a number of known crashes in Plunder
Addressed an issue where nameplates were appearing for some Players
DMZ
Fixed an issue where a Player's free Contraband weapons would sometimes not equip
Fixed an issue with the Revive Pistol persisting between some matches as a Field Upgrade despite a Player failing to exfil