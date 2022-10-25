TimTheTatman Reveals Why He's Not Likely to Stream Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

TimTheTatman may not play one of 2022's biggest games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, on stream. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises not just in gaming, but in the entire entertainment industry. It has made a killing in sales and has managed to cultivate a large following even through YouTube videos and Twitch streams. Call of Duty: Warzone only helped cement the franchise's place in the industry by being a massively popular free-to-play game that is also extremely watchable. This was popularized by renowned creators like TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect, and many others, but some of them may be steering away from the latest mainline entry in the series.

TimTheTatman noted on a recent stream that he's unlikely to stream Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it releases because of skill based matchmaking. For those that don't know, skill based matchmaking puts players into lobbies with other people of equal skill level. However, many have complained that Call of Duty's SBMM is extremely flawed and is punishing. If you perform really well for a couple of games, the game will think you're really good and start matching you with people who may sweep the floor with you. As opposed to just playing and sometimes having to accept that the other team may be better or worse rather than "equal", the game puts you with people who may dominate you due to an overcorrection in the SBMM. It's been something the Call of Duty community has vocally pushed back against for years and now, it may lead to the game losing some key players.

TimTheTatman shared that there's a low chance that he'll stream MW2 multiplayer.



The reason: Skill-Based Matchmaking pic.twitter.com/Rw5997SmQ6 — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) October 24, 2022

Of course, TimTheTatman could change his mind. He may play for a bit to kill time before Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in November, especially since weapons and progressions carry over from this game to the new battle royale. Only time will tell if he stays true to his word, but it does show that some players are getting fed up with the SBMM.

