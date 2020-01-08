Tiny Homes Are Coming to Sims 4

The Sims franchise is famous for giving players expansive environments to play around with, and The Sims 4 has mostly continued that trend. The game offers a plethora of options to design with, and industrious players have come up with some really fascinating builds, as a result. However, later this month, those builds are going to get a bit smaller. That’s because the game’s Tiny Living Stuff Pack will allow players to create minimalist houses that simulate the tiny house trend. The Stuff Pack’s new Tiny Home Residential Lots task players with creating homes under 100 tiles. Players are going to have to use some creativity to make their Sims feel comfortable!

Think big, build small! Create the tiny, comfy home of your Sims’ dreams with The Sims 4:Tiny Living Stuff Pack! https://t.co/5DEwZ0Umc9 🏘️ #TS4TinyLiving is coming to PC and Mac on Jan 21st, and to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Feb 4th! pic.twitter.com/qoawH6VOct — The Sims (@TheSims) January 7, 2020

The Tiny Living pack is actually a really fascinating twist on the classic Sims concept. The Sims franchise has always allowed players to live out fantasies that might have been otherwise impossible, but the tiny house concept is an idea that players might have more fun with in practice, rather than in reality. After all, the idea of building a home that makes the most out of an extremely limited amount of space sounds like a fun challenge, but actually living in it might be a bit less enjoyable!

Interestingly enough, Sims 4 players have been creating their own takes on tiny houses for quite some time. The key difference with the game’s upcoming StuffPack is that the player will have furniture options specifically intended to work within the concept, such as Murphy beds. Previously, players had to figure out their own way to make the concept work in their minimalist homes.

Released in 2014, The Sims 4 is the latest in Maxis’ series of life simulation games. Since its release, the game has seen a steady stream of free and paid additional content. Like other Stuff Packs, Tiny Living will cost $10 when it arrives on PC January 21st and on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 February 4th.

What do you think about the addition of tiny homes in The Sims 4? Could you ever live in one in real life?