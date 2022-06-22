New Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Class Revealed

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players learned this week that the game will soon be available on Steam, but beyond that, there's more to look forward to. In addition to the Steam release date announcement, Gearbox and 2K shared our first look at the newest class to be added to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: The Blightcaller. It's the first post-launch class the game will receive, and it'll be available when the fourth DLC drops.

As one might've guessed by the Blightcaller's name poison and elemental damage are key to this class. The latter could be said for any of the other classes, too, seeing how they all deal some form of elemental damage be it through their skills or their equipped weapons, but because of its archetype, the Blightcaller is a class that seems like it'd be more closely affiliated with that sort of playstyle anyway.

You can check out our first look at the Blightcaller class below along with a few details about it.

The fourth Mirror of Mystery also comes with an additional class... The Blightcaller! ☠ ⚔



This shamanic elementalist channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage. pic.twitter.com/Jz481a6GmV — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) June 21, 2022

The line about this Blightcaller being a "shamanic elementalist" class is really all we have to go off of, for now, seeing how the game's creators have not yet revealed what the Blightcaller's Action Skills or other abilities look like just yet. Thankfully, players should be well-versed in the Blightcaller's skills prior to the release of the class given how the rest of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes have been plainly laid out on the game's site. All of their skills are visible there along with more detailed descriptions of the characters, so it follows that the Blightcaller will benefit from the same.

Aside from knowing that it specializes in dealing poison damage and other elemental effects, it's not known if the class has a companion like the Clawbringer, Graveborn, and Spore Warden or if it's a solo class. Even if you're not planning on starting anew as this Blightcaller, you'll still be able to consider multiclassing into the role instead. A Spore Warden seems like a natural multiclass option given the double focus on poison damage, but with this being the seventh class in the game, players will have plenty of options.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' new Blightcaller class will be added when the Shattering Spectreglass DLC drops, though that DLC does not yet have a release date.