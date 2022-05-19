Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Developer Issues Warning Over New Update

✖

A new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update was released today alongside patch notes that revealed everything Gearbox did to the game, or at least everything it did to the game that was notable. And the update, while fairly large, isn't actually brimming with consequential changes or improvements. That said, it did apparently add a bug that is wiping story progress. Naturally, this was not mentioned in the patch notes.

Taking to Twitter, and using the game's official Twitter account, Gearbox relayed word that it's aware of reports that some players are losing story progress after downloading the new update. Why this is happening and how much story progress exactly, isn't divulged, but it's apparently a common enough problem that Gearbox felt the need to tweet about it.

"We are aware of reports that some players have lost story progress with the latest update and we're currently investigating," reads the tweet. "Thank you for your patience and please stay tuned for updates. If you have experienced a progression loss issue, please submit a ticket to http://support.2k.com. This will be very useful in helping us investigate this issue."

As always, we will keep you updated as more information comes in, but, at the moment of publishing, the blurb above is the latest tidbit that's been provided.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Borderlands spin-off, click here.

"Once you tally up the new and the old, there's really not that much 'new' about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, or at least not new in terms of innovation," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Cascading loot and relentless humor check the Borderlands boxes, but instead of coming up with totally revolutionary elements, all it had to do was shift things around and finally let us create a character. Future Borderlands experiences may not be set in fantasy settings of this kind, but they should at least look to adopt in some ways the fanciful and varied nature of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands."