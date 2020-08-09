Titanfall 3 Teased By EA

✖

During a recent earnings call, Electronic Arts subtly teased Titanfall 3, essentially confirming the series will live on via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and of course, the PC. As you may know, Titanfall 2 is one of the best shooters of the generation. Not only was the multiplayer great, but the campaign is to this day one of the best first-person shooter campaigns you can play. Unfortunately, EA sent the game out to die by releasing it right in-between that year's Call of Duty and Battlefield. While it was the highest quality of the three, the brand recognition of the aforementioned two was enough to drown out the praise heaped on Titanfall 2, which was considerably better than its predecessor.

Fast-forward a bit, and developer Respawn Entertainment hit the jackpot with Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale game based within the Titanfall universe and that uses Titanfall as a gameplay foundation. Not long after this, Respawn Entertainment released one of the best Star Wars games in years in the form of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Between support for Apex Legends and an inevitable sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment is pretty busy and likely will be for at least a few years. As a result, many assumed Titanfall was as good as dead.

Adding to this assumption was confirmation after confirmation that EA had no plans to take the franchise off ice. Yet, it looks like these plans have changed.

During the aforementioned earnings call, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen revealed that when EA purchased Respawn Entertainment for $300 million, it wasn't because of the Titanfall IP, but because of the studio's talent and potential.

That's not the interesting part though. The interesting part came right after, when Jorgensen teased, "maybe we'll see Titanfall sometime down the road."

Now, this is pretty non-commital, but it's different than how EA has talked about the series in the past. In the past, it's always been that there are no plans for Titanfall. And maybe that's still the case, but the fact that Jorgensen seemingly teases its return has fans of it jumping over the moon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.