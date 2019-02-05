‘Titanfall’ Studio Confirms More Is Coming

The future of the Titanfall series has been in question since Respawn Entertainment revealed the new Apex Legends, but the studio responsible for the Titanfall universe confirmed more is coming pertaining to the mech-filled games.

When Apex Legends was first revealed, it rumored to be a Titanfall universe game but without the Titans, a rumor which has now been confirmed with Respawn explaining why they made that decision. The fact that it was a battle royale game and not a main Titanfall installment also caused some worry among Titanfall fans who weren’t sure what would happen with the series, and reports that Titanfall 3 iscertainly didn’t help that.

Respawn’s CEO Vince Zampella took to Twitter recently to address the future of the series while also acknowledging the concerns some Apex Legends players have expressed so far regarding the battle royale game. Zampella said Respawn had “tons of things” planned for Apex Legends, and in more exciting news for Titanfall enthusiasts, he said “we are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year.”

Tons of things planned for @PlayApex in the future. We are also committed to listening to player feedback. We are also working on more Titanfall for later in the year (yes, I said the T word). We love being able to experiment in this crazy universe! — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 5, 2019

Zampella didn’t specify in the comment what the Titanfall teaser pertained to, so it could be a number of things. Titanfall 3, according to those recent reports, still isn’t in development, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Respawn said Apex Legends is its focus right now, and separate reports suggested Titanfall 3 was in development at one point, so the door appears to still be open for a new, main Titanfall game. Apex Legends is also set in the Titanfall universe though, so whatever Titanfall titles Respawn has planned could take a similar route in the future, though fans have adamant about their hopes that Titans make a full return. Respawn has also taken the mobile route before with Titanfall: Assault released in 2017 and shuttered a just under a year later.

Apex Legends is now available as a free game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.