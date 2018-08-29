‘Toejam and Earl: Back In the Groove’ Getting Physical Releases For Nintendo Switch, PS4

PAX West is taking place this weekend, and it’ll be chock full of gaming goodness, both from AAA publishers and indie teams alike. But one game that we can’t wait to check out is Toejam and Earl: Back In the Groove, the revitalization of the classic Genesis open-world adventure.

The team has confirmed that the game will be available for play this weekend, and they’ve also made an announcement prior to the show that’s bound to be good news for collectors everywhere: it’s getting a physical game release.

Limited Run Games, a company that specializes in physical releases of hit indie games, has announced that it’s partnered with Humanature Studios (the developers of the forthcoming Back In the Groove) to make physical versions available. The game will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, although a price point hasn’t been given yet.

In fact, if you’re headed to PAX West this weekend, the team has a pretty cool collectible to give out to you. It’ll be handing out a special edition Limited Run Games Toejam and Earl Sega Genesis case, which you can see below. It comes with an 18 X 24 inch poster to adorn your gaming wall or man cave, as well as a high gloss trading card set. But it’s going to be very limited — only 500 are going to be given out over the weekend. Check out the art below!

YO!! We are thrilled to announce this #PAXWest2018 exclusive @LimitedRunGames TJ&E Genesis case! Comes with an 18 x 24 inch poster and a high gloss trading card set stored in a cartridge style box (that sits nicely in the case’s cartridge spot). Each case is numbered from 1-500. pic.twitter.com/KLnHhPz7GR — ToeJam & Earl (@toejamandearl) August 29, 2018

The developers at Humanature confirmed that the game will finally be released later this year, “before the end of November,” according to one of their latest tweets. You can also check out the latest trailer for the game, which assures you that the game is not a musical.

Coming before the end of November! //t.co/DgPo9alyMl — ToeJam & Earl (@toejamandearl) August 24, 2018

We’ll have more details on Back In the Groove‘s release as soon as they become available. The game will release digitally for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One, if you prefer to take that route.