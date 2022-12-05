ToeJam & Earl Movie In Development from Amazon

Another Sega Genesis classic is headed to the big screen. According to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter, an adaptation of ToeJam & Earl is in the works from Amazon. The project is being developed by Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Story Kitchen. As in the original game, ToeJam & Earl find themselves on Earth as they try to save their homeworld of Funkotron. A synopsis of the film claims that the two will find that Earth isn't quite what they expected, but they immediately fall in love with the planet's funky beats.

"Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated. Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is . . . well, not the haven they expected. But the music – that part was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well."

The original ToeJam & Earl released on Sega Genesis back in 1991. The game immediately became one of the system's most notable exclusives, gaining strong critical praise. A direct sequel released on the system in 1993, and a third game debuted on the original Xbox in 2002. The series remained all but forgotten for nearly two decades, but received a new game in the form of 2019's ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. The game allowed a new audience a chance to discover the funky duo, and likely played some role in this upcoming adaptation.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon will be able to deliver a ToeJam & Earl movie that fans and newcomers alike can enjoy. However, it's pretty surreal to think that the characters will even get a chance at appearing in a film! It's certainly a testament to the growing popularity of video game adaptations, and the faith that studios have in these types of properties!



Are you interested to see how this movie turns out? Did you play any of the previous ToeJam & Earl games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!