Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist Announced for PlayStation 4

A new Tokyo Ghoul game called Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist has been announced for the PlayStation 4.

The new game is said to be a survival action title, and though it hasn’t been confirmed for a worldwide release just yet, we know that it’s coming to Japan sometime in the winter. Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu) reported on the upcoming game’s announcement that was first spotted in the latest edition of V-Jump, the Japanese publication that gave a first look at some of the visuals for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Gematsu’s report and the translation of Ryokutya2089’s initial article, the game will feature “flashy action” alongside some “beautiful graphics” and will be told from the perspective of three different characters. Combat in Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist will involve using either Kagune as Ghouls or Quinque as Investigators as you fight against other characters. It’s unclear what types of events the game’s story will contain and if players will see new scenarios original to the game or those from the official anime and manga, but it has already been said that the game will support online battles. Players will be able to do battle with others online with teams of Ghouls and Investigators forming and will also have the option to participate in online co-op.

Visuals for the game were shared by the Twitter account The Great Wheel, a hub for Tokyo Ghoul news. Some of the combat mentioned above was represented in the screens for the new Tokyo Ghoul game, but there’s still not much known about it.

Tokyo Ghoul:re CALLtoEXIST PS4 Game Visual.

Releases Winter 2018. pic.twitter.com/bDKmyFUamT — The Great Wheel (@TG_Hub) June 18, 2018

It’s unknown who’s developing the game right now, but we do know per Ryokutya2089’s report is that Bandai Namco is publishing it. There also appears to be a good chance that it’ll get a release outside of Japan despite that not being announced just yet with Gematsu pointing out that Bandai Namco trademarked “Call to Exist” in Europe recently, a move that suggests that more release plans are yet to be revealed. If Europe get the game, we can expect that North America will also see a similar release, though it’s unknown if the timeframe will differ from Japan’s winter release window as is occasionally the case.

Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist is so far only confirmed for a release on the PlayStation 4 in Japan.