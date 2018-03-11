The First Three ‘Tomb Raider’ Games Are Being Remastered For PC

With Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider film hitting the big screen this week, hype has begun to build again for the beloved franchise. And Realtech VR looks to take advantage, by bringing back some of Lara Croft’s greatest adventures for a new audience to enjoy.

The company had previously worked on ports of Tomb Raider 1 and 2 for mobile, which have been pretty well received by the community. Now it appears that it’s going to be those games, along with Tomb Raider 3, to PC.

It recently responded to a fan on Twitter, noting that it was hard at work on the ports. On top of that, they look to be supporting OpenVR, and utilizing a new 3D engine to make them better than ever. When a fan talked about the previous ports to iOS, that’s when Realtech confirmed it was working on the ports.

“TR1-3 remaster for PC are planned for Steam for free and will require the purchase of the DOS version being sold on Team (like ZDoom playing Doom games),” the company noted. “Also the PC version will supports OpenVR and features a new 3D engine for both 3 games.”

So, the English is a little broken there, but it sounds like the ports will be free of charge for those of you who purchased previous versions of the game. Otherwise, you’ll have to buy the older versions to get the newer ones to work. You can see the tweet below.

TR1-3 remaster for PC are planned for Steam for free and will requires the purchase of the DOS version being sold on Steam (like ZDoom playing Doom games). Also the PC version will supports OpenVR and features a new 3D engine for both 3 games. — realtech VR (@realtech_VR) March 1, 2018

Here’s hoping the games’ release on Steam goes over smoother that Square Enix’s recent release of Chrono Trigger, which was also based on the mobile version, but didn’t quite satisfy fans like it was hoping.

The games haven’t been given a release date just yet, but they could be coming out sometime this summer, to coincide with the home release of the Tomb Raider film on Blu-Ray and DVD. We’ll let you know when a date is finalized.

These games should be fun to play again, but it’s interesting how the confirmation comes from Realtech VR, instead of, say, Square Enix, the parent company behind the Tomb Raider franchise. Perhaps they’re busy preparing something else…

Tomb Raider hits theaters this Friday.

