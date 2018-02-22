Tomb Raider: Inferno Announced, Dark Horse Teases First Look

With the new Tomb Raider film dropping into theaters soon, many of us long-time fans have some major Lara Croft brain going on right now. Lucky for us, there’s a new comic series announced for our favourite discoverer courtesy of Dark Horse to fill that adventurous void!

Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly are back at it again with a new four-issue miniseries called Tomb Raider: Inferno and we’ll see Croft back at it once more against her renowned enemy, Trinity!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Survivor’s Crusade,” their previous project, “brought readers into Lara’s long dark night of the soul. Pushing away her friends, her legacy, and her hope for a normal life in the pursuit of bringing down Trinity. We’ve been slowly sharpening the weapon that is Lara Croft,” Lanzing told Polygon. “Now, in Inferno, Lara’s unleashing that weapon against the enemy. Trinity’s only hope lies in a weapon of their own — a new character who hits our story like a wrecking ball in Issue #1.”

In addition to this first look thanks to Polygon and Dark Horse, we also know that Phillip Sevy will be making his return as the comic’s artist! As for when fans can expect Tomb Raider: Inferno, the first issue is slated to release on June 13, 2018! For those that are new to reading about Lara Croft and her adventures, publisher Dark Horse says this new mini-series will be a great platform for newbies to jump right into!

Interested in checking out Lanzing and Kelly’s previous work within the Tomb Raider franchise? Learn more about Survivor’s Crusade below, courtesy of the publisher:

“Lara Croft has unfinished business. After facing Trinity in Siberia, she’s more confused than ever about her father’s mysterious death. She’s been training and following flimsy leads, preparing herself to figure out what really happened to Lord Richard Croft. Now, she’s ready to put everything on the line to uncover the truth.

Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Joyride, Hacktivist) and artist Ashley A. Woods (Ladycastle, Niobe), continue Lara’s story after Rise of the Tomb Raider and the last Dark Horse series! “