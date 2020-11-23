Tomb Raider Reloaded Announced

✖

Square Enix today revealed a new installment in the popular Tomb Raider franchise called Tomb Raider Reloaded. Rather than being straight-up sequel to the most recent Tomb Raider video games, Reloaded is a free-to-play, action arcade video game coming to mobile next year. It is developed by Emerald City Games (G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, Lionheart: Dark Moon) and published by Square Enix London Mobile.

Beyond that, details are fairly sparse right now, though the announcement and teaser trailer reveal comes alongside a promise of more news. The teaser trailer doesn't really have any indication of how the game actually plays or what the microtransactions look like for that matter. The design seems to lean into a cartoon-y aesthetic, and it will seemingly feature dinosaurs. So, there's that to look forward to at least.

Lara blasts onto mobile in 2021! @TombRaider Reloaded is a free to play action arcade game made by Emerald City Games and published by Square Enix London Mobile, stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/IleSFQ1Aee — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) November 23, 2020

As noted above, Tomb Raider Reloaded is expected to launch in 2021. It is not the first Tomb Raider mobile game, with 2015's Lara Croft Go arguably being the most popular. The most recent full-size Tomb Raider video game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, first released in September 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Tomb Raider franchise right here.

