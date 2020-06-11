Tony Hawk Reveals X-Rays From Gruesome Skateboarding Injury
Tony Hawk might have a hard time playing the rerelease of his Pro Skater games in September after suffering a gruesome injury while out on his skateboard. The legendary X Games champion was having fun doing tricks which, to him, are a casual effort. While out skating a bowl with his son Riley, Tony Hawk attempted a trick on the lip of the bowl but found himself falling to the ground. In trying to break his fall with his hands, a few fingers appear to have hit the ground first and caught the weight of Tony Hawk's fall. They started bending in "new directions" as the skater calls it and now he has posted new images.
First, Tony Hawk posted a photo showing the day of skating. Most of the photos seem like a jolly good time. However, things quickly go south as you scroll through the album posted to his Instagram account. Fair warning, the photos are not exactly delightful. They literally show his fingers being broken and out of place and might be tough for some to stomach.
In the album below, you can gt a full breakdown of what happened through the caption and eventually scroll over to the photos worthy of a moment on MTV's old Scarred show.
We had a chance to skate a legendary backyard pool yesterday thanks to @ozzie_ausband, so I brought my oldest son Riley and our friend Chris. I rarely get to skate with Riley anymore because we ride different terrain, and lately we are both busier than ever trying to run businesses in the most challenging of times. Ozzie invited Eddie Elguera (a childhood hero) to join, so our crew spanned three generations of skateboarding. I joked that Eddie is the reason Riley grabs his nose on backside airs because I learned that technique by watching him, and Riley learned it by watching me. The pool was smaller than I anticipated so I didn’t wear full pads, likening it to a miniramp. We were having a blast, and at one point I actually gave advice to Eddie on doing a frontside rock (one of his signature tricks, and my first “advanced” move as a kid). The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions. The coping was huge and I paid the price by hanging up on my back truck. In that moment, I regretted not wearing full pads. Ironically, that wouldn’t have saved me from injury but I was being too cavalier to think that a wall over 8’ with vert was as “safe” as a mini-ramp. The session came to a screeching halt, and Riley drove me to the hospital like Ricky Bobby with a cougar in the backseat. Upon being admitted, a nurse checked my fingers and said they looked “dusky.” That expedited my care, and I was immediately assigned to a room as an x-ray machine arrived. Apparently, “dusky” is the color of extreme circulation loss. Within 30 mins, my fingers were back in place, and no longer dusky. I write this because today I am filled with divergent emotions: sadness from scaring my son & friends, regret from being cocky / careless, grateful from having an injury that could have been worse, and frustrated that I never got a backside blunt… as my skater ego endures. As pro skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is key to success. But it still sucks to get hurt, especially at my age. And I’ll still be back for more 📷 @williamsharpimages
Now, Tony Hawk is trying to get his fingers fixed.
After a trip to the hospital, the pro skater shared a photo of the X-Rays of his hand. Much like the photo of his broken fingers seen in the gallery above, these are brutal to look at and might make your knees weak.
View this post on Instagram
Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job. 💀🤘🏽 #duskydigits #bruisedbonesbrigade
Here's to wishing Tony Hawk a speedy recovery.
His Pro Skater remastered games are set to arrive on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on September 4.
