Tony Hawk Reveals X-Rays From Gruesome Skateboarding Injury

Tony Hawk might have a hard time playing the rerelease of his Pro Skater games in September after suffering a gruesome injury while out on his skateboard. The legendary X Games champion was having fun doing tricks which, to him, are a casual effort. While out skating a bowl with his son Riley, Tony Hawk attempted a trick on the lip of the bowl but found himself falling to the ground. In trying to break his fall with his hands, a few fingers appear to have hit the ground first and caught the weight of Tony Hawk's fall. They started bending in "new directions" as the skater calls it and now he has posted new images.

First, Tony Hawk posted a photo showing the day of skating. Most of the photos seem like a jolly good time. However, things quickly go south as you scroll through the album posted to his Instagram account. Fair warning, the photos are not exactly delightful. They literally show his fingers being broken and out of place and might be tough for some to stomach.

In the album below, you can gt a full breakdown of what happened through the caption and eventually scroll over to the photos worthy of a moment on MTV's old Scarred show.

Now, Tony Hawk is trying to get his fingers fixed.

After a trip to the hospital, the pro skater shared a photo of the X-Rays of his hand. Much like the photo of his broken fingers seen in the gallery above, these are brutal to look at and might make your knees weak.

Here's to wishing Tony Hawk a speedy recovery.

His Pro Skater remastered games are set to arrive on Xbox One and Playstation 4 on September 4.

