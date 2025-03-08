Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 +4 Will be Day One Xbox Game Pass Release

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a highly anticipated remake, bringing gamers back to the beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. While the remake does make some big changes to the originals, it will feature plenty of kickflipping glory. The game is set to release on July 11th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and yes, even Nintendo Switch. Though the Tony Hawk remakes are still a few months away, preorders are already up at many outlets. Those not rushing to grab the collector’s edition for the extra in-game content and fancy real-life skateboard, however, may want to know if Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will be on Xbox Game Pass. The answer is yes – and on day one!

Following years of hints and teasers, Activision finally confirmed the Tony Hawk remakes with a big reveal trailer. Alongside this reveal, the developer shared many details about the upcoming remasters. This includes the standard edition price of $49.99, along with the deluxe and collector’s edition details. Like many games, the upgraded versions will include early access, letting gamers get their skateboarding in 3 days early. We also know several of the returning levels, parks, and skaters. While we’re still waiting on confirmation about every returning skater, the trailer does give a good look at a few favorites from the original along with new additions carrying over from the first remake.

Xbox Game Pass is arguably the most popular gaming subscription service on the market, and popular day one releases are a big reason why. And Xbox has confirmed that it’s adding Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 to the list. As confirmed via the Xbox Game Pass webpage, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will be available on Game Pass on July 11th, right on release day. It will be available to play for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Cloud gaming. Best of all, it looks to be available for the basic Game Pass subscription – no fancy upgraded tiers required.

Will Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Come to Xbox Game Pass?

The news that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release is a bit of a surprise for some fans. After all, the original set of remakes have still not arrived on Game Pass, despite being out for nearly 5 years now. That said, many gamers are hoping that this announcement about the newest game will finally bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 to Xbox Game Pass.

Thus far, no such announcement has been confirmed by Microsoft or Activision, but fans are hopeful. After all, the original remakes are available via Xbox, and with the new ones coming on day one, it seems like an obvious choice to backfill the previous release. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 isn’t in the list for confirmed Xbox Game Pass additions for March, but there’s still plenty of months for Activision and Microsoft to gift us the chance to revisit these games while waiting on the new one.

Will you be jumping into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 on day one with Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below!