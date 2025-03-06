Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Should Reveal More Playable Skaters Soon

After years of reports, teases, rumors, and leaks, Activision Blizzard and Iron Galaxy finally announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. Plenty of information about the game has been revealed, including some of the levels, parks, and new skaters that will be playable in the game. However, this reveal may have left more questions than answers for some fans. One such question pertains to the playable skaters. Some of the skaters from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 were present, however, several were absent. This includes Tyshawn Jones, the two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year winner who mentioned he was in the game before it was formally announced. While these skaters were absent, one previous playable pro skater’s comment may suggest more skaters will be announced later.

In a recent Instagram post from pro skater Riley Hawk, he shared the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 trailer for the March 4th reveal. It isn’t too interesting that Hawk would share this trailer considering it’s his dad’s game. What really makes this interesting is the caption he wrote alongside the trailer. In it he confirms that he will be a playable skater in the upcoming game. The post has since been erased, but we have a screenshot below of the caption.

Hawk’s post along with Jones’ comment from last month seems to indicate all the playable pro skaters from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. This is a bit speculative, but the other playable pros from the previous entry have also shared the trailer on Instagram with the hashtag “THPS_Partner” including Shane O’Neill and Leo Baker, both of which have not yet been revealed. The only exception to this is Aori Nishimura who has not posted anything about the game.

To recap, the new pros in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 included Lizzie Armanto, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Riley Hawk, Nyjah Huston, Tyshawn Jones, Aori Nishimura, and Shane O’Neill. Armanto, Bufoni, and Huston are confirmed as playable skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. Jones and Hawk have both confirmed it in their own words, but have not yet been confirmed by Activision Blizzard or Iron Galaxy. O’Neill and Baker have posted about the game with the aforementioned hashtag, but also has not been confirmed. Lastly, Nishimura seems to be the odd one out.

There is the possibility these potential playable skaters will be revealed at a later date. The communication in the announcements all seems deliberately mysterious, never actually flat-out stating who will and won’t be playable. Again, this is all speculative, so we will just have to wait between now and July 11th to see if this theory comes to fruition.

Even if these skaters don’t end up making the cut, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4‘s confirmed roster is pretty robust. Here are all the confirmed playable skaters so far:

Tony Hawk

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Glifberg

Bob Burnquist

Rayssa Leal

Chloe Covell

Jamie Foy

Zion Wright

Yuto Horigome

Another pro that is mysteriously missing from the lineup is Bam Margera. In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the Hangar level features giant posters of each entry of the series. This includes Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 which features Margera front and center alongside the Birdman. However, the in-game version of the cover erases Margera completely from the cover. This led to many fans believing he would not make the cut for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 despite him being in the original games. Just when all hope was lost, Margera and Hawk both posted footage and pictures on Instagram of them skating together at Hawk’s ramp. Perhaps this means Margera might make the cut after all? We’ll just have to wait and see.

What are your thoughts on the playable roster for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4? Who are the skaters you would like to see in the upcoming game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.