Xbox Game Pass March Releases Include Returning Games and a Day One Preview

A new month has begun, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that always means a new batch of games has been revealed. The first 2 weeks of March will see 2 titles returning to the Xbox Game Pass library, the first of which will be arriving today. After an exciting conclusion to February with the arrivals of both Avowed and Balatro, the start of March is looking pretty quiet by comparison. However, as Xbox has shown in the past, we could still see some surprises announced. The current list of games slated for the start of March can be found below:

March 4th- Monster Train (Console, PC, Cloud) through all tiers

March 5th- Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) now through Game Pass Standard

March 6th- One Lonely Outpost (Console) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

March 11th- Enter the Gungeon (Console, PC, Cloud) through all tiers

March 13th- Mullet Madjack (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud), through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

March 18th- 33 Immortals Game Preview (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

don’t let the cute graphics fool you; enter the gungeon is quite tough

As can be seen from the list, there isn’t a whole lot to write home about. While there isn’t anything that really stands out, there are still some fine titles to be found, and there’s a good amount of variety on display. Xbox Game Pass subscribers might be happy to see the return of Enter the Gungeon in particular; the game was very well-received upon its release, and is an easy recommendation for fans of bullethell shooters and roguelike games. Mullet Madjack is also action-oriented, but instead features first-person gameplay and a theme inspired by classic anime. If something a bit quieter is more your pace, One Lonely Outpost is more of a cozy farming sim, but with a sci-fi twist.

Probably the most notable inclusion this month is the Game Preview for 33 Immortals. While this is an early access game, it’s also a day one release. The game’s title comes from the fact that it features online co-op for 33 players at the same time. It’s easy to imagine that getting pretty chaotic, and it will be interesting to see how players feel once they’ve gotten a chance to experience the game for themselves.

A few days ago, Xbox revealed several games that will be leaving Game Pass this month. Subscribers still have a little time left to play them, but the departures are pretty notable this month, including two Yakuza games, MLB The Show 24, and more. The list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass halfway through the month can be found right here.

Are you excited for anything coming to Xbox Game Pass in March? Which of these titles do you plan on trying out? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!