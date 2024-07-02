Transformers: Galactic Trials Announced

A new Transformers video game has been announced, and it will be arriving in just a few short months. Releasing on October 11th, Transformers: Galactic Trials will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game seems to be based largely on the classic G1 continuity, with character models inspired by the original animated series. As a result, players will be able to choose between a number of classic Autobots and Decepticons, including favorites like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Soundwave, and more. A racing game, Galactic Trials will also feature combat as players will be able to transform and attack their opponents.

The first trailer for Transformers: Galactic Trials can be found below.

The story for the game’s single-player campaign centers on Nemesis Prime, who has stolen legendary artifacts known as the Prime Relics. From the trailer, it appears that most (if not all) of the game’s locations will be set on Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. According to the game’s press release, players will unlock additional Transformers characters and skins as they progress, and they’ll also be able to level up their Cybertronian. The game will also include an arcade mode centered around multiplayer. In a press release, Outright Games managing director Stephanie Malham indicated that Galactic Trials will include some kind of rogue-lite elements.

“It has been a pleasure to continue our collaboration with Hasbro and return to the world of Transformers”, said Malham. “With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of this iconic IP, we are very excited to be releasing the first ever console racing video game in the franchise’s history. With the inclusion of rogue-lite elements, Transformers: Galactic Trials‘s gameplay complements the dynamic Transformers robots.”

As Malham notes, this is not the first Transformers game published by Outright Games. In 2020, the company published Transformers: Battlegrounds, while 2023 saw the release of Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition. Battlegrounds was well-received on its release, and currently holds a “very positive” rating on Steam. Hopefully Transformers: Galactic Trials will be equally enjoyable, both for younger fans and those that have been with the brand since the ’80s.

