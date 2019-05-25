Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Coming to PS4 and PC

Today during Momocon, developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is coming to PC, via Steam, and the PS4. Unfortunately, no further details are divulged. For example, we don’t know when the game will come to the systems , but presumably it will be sometime this year. As you may know, the game is part of the larger No More Heroes, but is a stand-alone release within the cult-classic franchise. The game released earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. It was greeted with a mixed reception.

“Several years after No More Heroes 2… This time, the setting is a small town in the middle of nowhere in the American South. Badman shows up at the trailer Travis has been living in to exact revenge for the murder of his daughter, Bad Girl, and things go horribly wrong,” reads an official story pitch for the game. “As they battle it out, the two are sucked into the game world of the legendary game console, the Death Drive MkⅡ. Developed by Dr. Juvenile, the Death Drive MkⅡ has six games contained on Death Balls. It’s said that collecting all six and then beating each game allows the player to have one wish granted. Travis and Badman team up to use the Death Balls to bring Bad Girl back to life.”

“Travis Strikes Again isn’t the No More Heroes 3 that fans have been wanting, as it goes more for a hack-and-slash style approach,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game where we awarded it a 4 out of 5. “But it’s still a necessary and worthwhile spinoff, one that should generate interest in the franchise in its own special way. While parts of the game can be annoying at times, it’s got enough enjoyable combat to go around (thanks to upgrades), whether solo or with a buddy. Throw in some extra content that’s sure to appeal to the old-school crowd, along with a presentation that’s right on par with other entries in the series, and you have a game that’s not only a hit, but also just the kind of thing that new players can get into as well.”

Again, at the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the PS4 and PC ports will arrive. Further, there’s no word of an Xbox One port.

