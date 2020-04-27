Trials of Mana Fans Are Loving the Game's Remake

By Marc Deschamps

Video game remakes can be a tough sell. Developers need to strike just the right balance between finding the heart of the original game, yet making things fresh enough to appeal to a new audience. While critics seem a bit underwhelmed by the remake of Trials of Mana, it seems that Square Enix's latest has struck a chord with Mana fans. The series has never found the same level of success as some of Square Enix's other franchises, but it still maintains a devoted fanbase. As such, it's certainly nice to see fans getting a remake that lives up to their expectations.

Have you had the opportunity to check out Trials of Mana yet? What do you think of the game, thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Trials of Mana!

People seem to be having fun with the game!

Luckily, Trials of Mana seems to have a lot of replay value!

But which classes will you choose for them?

Even newcomers seem to like it.

Some recognize its flaws, but love it all the same.

To be fair, the SNES era was a golden age for RPGs.

Fans spent a lot of time with the game this weekend.

0comments

It does make some wish that the Secret of Mana remake was better, though.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of