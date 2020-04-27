Trials of Mana Fans Are Loving the Game's Remake
Video game remakes can be a tough sell. Developers need to strike just the right balance between finding the heart of the original game, yet making things fresh enough to appeal to a new audience. While critics seem a bit underwhelmed by the remake of Trials of Mana, it seems that Square Enix's latest has struck a chord with Mana fans. The series has never found the same level of success as some of Square Enix's other franchises, but it still maintains a devoted fanbase. As such, it's certainly nice to see fans getting a remake that lives up to their expectations.
god trials of mana keeps getting better and better— Joey Kingston (@Kingj0444) April 27, 2020
Luckily, Trials of Mana seems to have a lot of replay value!
Done with my first playthrough after playing it for 3 days straight xD! Time to see post-game and also start a new story heh #TrialsOfMana pic.twitter.com/0YHPrpb2WH— 1001stars 🍊 (@1001stars06) April 27, 2020
But which classes will you choose for them?
I beat Trials of Mana once. Time to try the other 3 characters.— wells (@wellsjc) April 27, 2020
Even newcomers seem to like it.
I'm trying out Trials of Mana and really liking it so far. I haven't played a Mana game before and this is just so pleasant and cozy.— CHAR (@cwyofthetiger) April 27, 2020
Some recognize its flaws, but love it all the same.
About six hours into Trials of Mana, the story is very 90s and the voice acting is not very good but the game is so fun none of that matters to me at all.— Sien Clark (@SienClark) April 27, 2020
To be fair, the SNES era was a golden age for RPGs.
Trials of Mana Remake stays unapologetically close to it's SNES roots and I love it!— Snarky Sunbro (@xmajinjoshx) April 27, 2020
Fans spent a lot of time with the game this weekend.
This weekend was all about #TrialsofManaRemake ! I'm shocked at how hooked I am. Steam has me clocked at 12 hours of play (most of it was today and yesterday). I now have level 33 characters and I'm almost done Chapter 3 (gut feeling).
Lots o' fun! #TrialsofMana pic.twitter.com/XeWSwD7U8g— DirkTheDaring 🇨🇦 (@DirkTheDaring45) April 27, 2020
It does make some wish that the Secret of Mana remake was better, though.
playing the Trials of Mana remake makes me mad about the Secret of Mana remake
why couldn't they make it like this?!— the idea man (@spimmmm) April 26, 2020
