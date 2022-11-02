Tumblr Backtracks and Allows Nudity Again After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Tumblr has unveiled some changes to their platform after Elon Musk began tinkering with Twitter. Some nudity will be allowed back on Tumblr's platform now. The new ownership over at the blue social media brand has been floating trial balloons about making verification a subscription. ($20 a month for Twitter Blue originally before backtracking to $8 a month after public pressure.) A lot of users balked at that initial price and began to format exit strategies to other communities. Since Musk's acquisition, it seems like the topic of a reinvigorated Tumblr has come up multiple times. Well, this change in policy could be a big push toward a significant move back to the other social media platform. Some former users are still questioning the extent of this policy, while others are all too happy to have the excuse to jump ship as the direction of Twitter looks less promising by the day.

What Changes Are Coming For Tumblr?

"We recently introduced Community Labels to give everyone more control over their dashboard experience. With this new feature, you can adjust your feed to your preferred comfort level by setting the types of content you want to see. It was our first step toward a more open Tumblr," the began. "Today, we're taking the next step: We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content depicting the human form (yes, that includes the naked human form)."

"So, even if your creations contain nudity, mature subject matter, or sexual themes, you can now share them on Tumblr using the appropriate Community Label so that everyone remains in control of the types of content they see on their dash," Tumblr continued. "We have updated our Community Guidelines to reflect these changes; the rest of our content policies remain the same: We still don't allow hate, spam, violent threats, or anything illegal, and visual depictions of sexually explicit acts remain off-limits on Tumblr (if you want to know more about that, our CEO Matt recently explained why it's not feasible for us to safely and successfully support porn communities at this time). If you come across these types of content, please continue to report them to us."

"Similarly, if you come across content on Tumblr that doesn't appear to be appropriately labeled, please let us know. This is how we'll work together to create safer spaces for everyone on Tumblr, whatever their interests and needs. We hope this shift creates more room for artistic expression to flourish on Tumblr while empowering each of you to craft your own experience and safely explore and discover the things you love," the company concluded.

