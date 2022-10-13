Elon Musk Being Investigated By Federal Authorities, Claims Twitter

Elon Musk is apparently being investigated by federal authorities over his Twitter acquisition. Twitter and Elon Musk have been going back and forth all year after Musk made an offer to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion. As the deal was in the process of being approved and financed, Musk made a number of disparaging tweets about the company. Eventually, Elon Musk decided to cancel the deal with Twitter, prompting a lawsuit from the social media platform. In the last number of weeks, the lawsuit has revealed key behind the scenes information about the deal, including text conversations between Musk and Twitter executives, Joe Rogan, and other people of power.

It has been a rather chaotic ordeal and one that is only getting more hectic as the days go on. In a new court document spotted by Bloomberg, Twitter claimed that Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities with regards to the acquisition. Twitter stated that it wants the documents that Elon Musk has given to the unnamed federal authorities, noting that they "bear upon key issues in this litigation" and asked for the documents months ago, but have yet to receive them. Musk and his legal counsel rejected the request citing "investigative privilege", something the court and Twitter's counsel both questioned. As of right now, it's unclear exactly what he's being investigated for, but it does have to do with the acquisition. It's also unknown which federal agency is investigating him at this moment in time.

It remains to be seen if this will be elaborated on and whether the court will force Musk and his counsel to provide the aforementioned documents, but it is certainly a unique situation. With an imminent trial date, it will be interesting to see what other information comes out of the deal and what the ultimate verdict on the matter is. Elon Musk recently offered to buy Twitter again, though the social media platform expressed skepticism over the offer.

