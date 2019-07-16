TurboGrafx-16 Mini Pre-Orders Are Live Now

Amazon and Konami took their sweet, sweet time opening up their U.S. pre-orders for the TurboGrafx-16 Mini yesterday as part of their Prime Day launch event. It eventually happened though. If you missed it, no worries – pre-orders are open right here with a confirmed price of $99.99. Note that you won’t be charged until the console ships, which will be just ahead of the March 20th release date.

The console will include nearly 50 games that cover the catalog of both the TurboGrafx-16 console and its PC Engine Japanese counterpart. Specifically, 24 American games and 26 Japanese games are included in their native language, and Konami notes that there is some overlap between the U.S. and Japanese games (Neutopia and Neutopia II for example). So, the number of unique games falls slightly short of 50, but this is still an interesting twist on the mini console formula that we’ve seen from Nintendo, Sega, and Sony. You can check out the full lineup of games below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TurboGrafx-16 Games (English)

• Air Zonk

• Alien Crush

• Blazing Lazers

• Bomberman ’93

• Bonk’s Revenge

• Cadash

• Chew-Man-Fu

• Dungeon Explorer

• J.J. & Jeff

• Lords Of Thunder

• Military Madness (Nectaris)

• Moto Roader

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• New Adventure Island

• Ninjaspirit

• Parasol Stars

• Power Golf

• Psychosis

• R-Type

• Soldier Blade

• Space Harrier

• Victory Run

• Ys Book I&II

PC Engine Games (Japanese)

• Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

• Aldynes

• Appare! Gateball

• Bomberman ’94

• Bomberman Panic Bomber

• Chō Aniki

• Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

• Dungeon Explorer

• Fantasy Zone

• Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

• Gradius (Nemesis)

• Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō – (Nemesis II)

• Jaseiken Necromancer

• Nectaris (Military Madness)

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

• PC-Genjin (Bonk)

• Salamander

• Snatcher

• Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

• Super Darius

• Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

• Super Star Soldier

• The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

• Ys I・II

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.