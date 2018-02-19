Twitch Launches Indie Gaming Program Where Subscribers Can Choose Their Next Free Game

With indie games being as popular as they are these days, it’s no wonder that partners want to hop on board for programs that promote them. And a huge one just popped up on the radar – the streaming team at Twitch.

The service, which has done incredible business for Amazon since its purchase a few years ago, has launched a new promotion called the Indie Amplifier program, which enables indie games to get better exposure on its livestreaming platform. Over the next few weeks, fans will be able to see a number of games demonstrated by Twitch broadcasters DizzyKitten and SimCopter1, while interviews with the developers will also be held.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But this isn’t just a promotion to talk about indie games – it appears that one will be given away as well. Those of you that subscribe to the Twitch Prime service will be able to vote for your favorite title in the bunch, with voting taking place between now and March 11. Once that’s over, the pick that gets the most votes will be offered to all Twitch Prime subscribers as the free PC game for March, starting on the 15th.

The talk show N3rdfusion will play host to the developer interviews, and, alongside the livestreams of gameplay, this should give these indie games some additional exposure. Here are the games that viewers will be able to view and choose from during the promotion:

Tales From Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation (BKOM Studios)

Tumblestone (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Treadnauts (Topstitch Games)

High Hell (Terri Velmann)

I, Hope (Arconyx Studios) Shadow Tactics (Mimimi Productions)

Kingsway (Andrew Morrish)

Steamworld Dig 2 (Image & Form)

The streaming event kicks off later today, around 1 PM PDT, over on the official Twitch Prime page. You’ll be able to catch a glimpse of High Hell and Treadnauts, seeing what they’re all about. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

2/21 1:00 PM PDT- Streamworld Dig 2, Shadow Tactics

2/26 1:00 PM PDT- Tomb of Annihilation, Kingsway

2/28 1:00 PM PDT- I, Hope, Tumblestone

Interested Twitch Prime members can cast their votes here.

We wish the best of luck to all the developers, but, honestly, I’m pulling a little bit for Steamworld Dig 2. It’s just too much fun on Nintendo Switch.