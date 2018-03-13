Twitch Offering Up Free Games For Prime Users, Starting This Week

Twitch’s Prime service already offers up a number of great options for a low monthly price, including occasional free games, exclusive in-game items for hit titles like Overwatch and Call of Duty: WWII, and ways to help out streamers, including a gift subscription. (Of course, having access to Amazon Prime features like Video and Prime is icing on the cake.)

But now the company is really upping the ante, as it has introduced a new program where it will be offering up free games on a monthly basis, rather than just one-time releases.

This program, called Free Games With Prime, will begin on March 15, with the opening line-up including indie games such as Superhot, Shadow Tactics, Tales From Candlekeep, Oxenfree and Mr. Shifty. Twitch Prime subscribers will be able to add these to their game library through their account, and download them however they see fit.

The program will continue with new games each month, so you can download the current batch through March 31, with April’s opening games including Tales From the Borderlands, Steamworld Dig 2, Kingsway, Tokyo 42 and Dubwars.

This is in response to the “incredible community response” that recently came with the Twitch Prime Indie Amplifier program, in which the company was going to gift a popular indie game free to all subscribers. This program will work better for them, offering up a number of games to try, instead of just a single title. Twitch will eventually introduce all the games that are part of the program to the service.

To give players a better idea of what these games will have to offer, popular streamers ElegyofGames and seriouslyclara will be hosting live streams over the next week, so you can see them in action – and then get to playing them yourself.

If you haven’t subscribed to Twitch Prime yet – which goes for a very reasonable $12 a month or so, not including extra subscriptions to streamers – here’s yet another reason why you should join up!

