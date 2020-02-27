Twitch Prime Reveals Free Games for March

Today, Amazon revealed next month’s free Twitch Prime games. More specifically, it revealed that all subscribers to Twitch Prime will get the following five games, for free, in March: Furi, Musters, Bomber Crew, Whispers of a Machine, and Epistory – Typing Chronicles. As always, all of these games will be 100 percent free, but you will need to download them in March, because once April hits, they will be replaced with different free games.

Further, while the games are available to all Twitch Prime subscribers, they are PC games. In other words, if you want a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch version of Furi, well you can get it, but you’ll have to buy it because Twitch Prime free games are for PC only.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond this, there’s no strings attached. As long as you’re a subscriber to the service, you can download all five games and play them as much as you want, because they are yours to keep as long as you remain a Twitch Prime subscriber.

March free Twitch Prime games include:

• Furi

• Bomber Crew

• Epistory – Typing Chronicles

• Mugsters

• Whispers of a Machine pic.twitter.com/bMQTUT4LGX — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 26, 2020

This month, the most notable free game is undoubtedly Furi, which is easily one of the biggest hidden gems of this generation. That’s not to say nobody knows about the game, it’s quite popular in certain circles, but more people should know about it.

“Fight your way free in our frenzied all-boss fighter, and discover what’s waiting behind the last gate,” reads an official overview of the game. “Furi is all about the tension of one-on-one fights against deadly adversaries. It’s an intense, ultra-responsive game with a unique mix of fast-paced sword fighting and dual-stick shooting. Each of the formidable guardians —designed by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki— has a unique and surprising combat style that requires focus and skill to defeat. The high-energy action gets a boost from an award-winning soundtrack composed by electro musicians Carpenter Brut, Danger, The Toxic Avenger, Lorn, Scattle, Waveshaper and Kn1ght.”

If none of these games tickle your fancy, don’t forget that there’s plenty of new games releasing this week. You can check out all of these new releases, courtesy of our latest Out This Week.